Luxury skincare brand Apeiro shares details of its exclusive Advanced 60-Second Eye Solution

Ultra-luxury skincare brand Apeiro reveals more about its exclusive and much talked about Advanced 60-Second Eye Solution.

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Widely regarded for its extensive range of wholly exclusive, ultra-luxury skincare solutions, Apeiro 's much talked about line of products is entirely cruelty-free, fully FDA approved, and utilizes only the purest active ingredients, vitamins, minerals, and natural compounds, according to the New York City-based beauty brand. Here, Apeiro's vice president of operations, Eric Inbar, shares details of the company's Advanced 60-Second Eye Solution."Using only the finest ingredients, Apeiro's Advanced 60-Second Eye Solution is designed to gently yet rapidly hydrate the delicate under-eye area," explains Inbar, "applied, as the name suggests, in just 60 seconds, resulting in a vibrant and youthful complexion and leaving the skin looking softer, tighter, and more alive than ever."A part of a much wider range, other products available alongside Apeiro's exclusive Advanced 60-Second Eye Solution include its Advanced Eye Serum, Advanced Instant Face Lift, Advanced Eye Cream, Royal Scepter Thermal Mask, Advanced Platinum Neck Cream, and Collagen Radiance Renewal Treatment Set, all of which are fully FDA approved and cruelty-free.Apeiro's Advanced 60-Second Eye Solution is touted as an effective alternative to cosmetic injections, such as Botox, and other, much more invasive, often surgical solutions. "All of our products' results speak for themselves," says Inbar. "Each formula has been clinically tested to provide outstanding and dramatic results," the vice president of operations adds.He continues, "Refusing to use anything but the very best, we've formulated Apeiro's products using only the purest active ingredients, vitamins, minerals, and natural compounds."According to Inbar, these certified organic compounds and natural ingredients—which include the likes of green tea, jojoba oil, and grape seed—provide the powerful yet gentle nutrition which healthy, youthful-looking skin calls for.Apeiro's Advanced 60-Second Eye Solution should be applied in a thin layer to clean, dry skin in the under-eye area. The brand advises preventing facial movement for several minutes or until the product, which may also be used under makeup, has dried.Customer feedback for Apeiro's entire range of exclusive products, including its Advanced 60-Second Eye Solution, is altogether positive. "For a while, I've been noticing the bags under my eyes getting bigger," says one Apeiro customer, Peggy Brain, in a recent review of the company's exclusive line of skincare solutions.Ms. Brain continues, "I had the pleasure of being among the first people to try Apeiro, and let me say, I was blown away. Everything about this line, from the packaging to the scent and texture of the products is amazing. I'm able to notice a considerable difference in the skin under my eyes, and people are now regularly telling me that I look great," she adds. At Apeiro ," Inbar remarks, "we invite everyone to give their skin the attention and care needed for the much-coveted youthful and vibrant look by trying our Advanced 60-Second Eye Solution and the rest of our wonderful, exclusive, and ultra luxurious product range.""Your skin deserves it," he adds, wrapping up, "and so do you."



