Apex Clean Energy Signs 300 MW Power Purchase Agreement with Northern Indiana Public Service Company

Strong Community Support Builds Momentum for Clean Energy in the Hoosier State

/EIN News/ -- Charlottesville, VA, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apex Clean Energy today announced a power purchase agreement with Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) for 300 megawatts of wind power. The 20-year deal represents the full capacity of Apex’s Roaming Bison Wind project, located in Montgomery County, Indiana.



The agreement is one of three transactions NIPSCO has signed following the utility’s announcement of a major strategic shift from coal to renewable sources and will help the company achieve significant cost savings for its customers.



“Roaming Bison Wind will deliver long-term economic and environmental benefits to residential and industrial customers across northwestern Indiana,” said Mark Goodwin, president and CEO of Apex Clean Energy. “NIPSCO is taking advantage of strong, local wind resources and low generation costs to accelerate the shift from aging coal plants. At the same time, the vital community support shown by the residents of Montgomery County will yield tremendous returns in terms of economic benefits—both to the county and to landowners involved in the project.”



“Making the transition to renewable energy is critical to our long-term plan to move toward a more affordable and sustainable energy future,” added NIPSCO’s president, Violet Sistovaris. “The Roaming Bison project plays an important role in our overall plan that will equate to an estimated $4 billion in cost savings over the long-term for customers.”

