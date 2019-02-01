OMNICOMM TO PARTICIPATE IN LOGISTICS 2019 IN NEW DELHI

Mohit Mehrotra, Omnicomm India General Manager

OMNICOMM-the global fuel and fleet management solution provider, is proud to announce its participation in Logistics 2019, New Delhi on February 3rd – 5th

NEW DELHI, INDIA, February 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Delhi, February 1st, 2019 – OMNICOMM , the global fuel and fleet management solution provider, is proud to announce its participation in Logistics 2019. Taking place in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on February 3rd – 5th, Logistics 2019 is organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and is the 10th edition of India's premier show featuring end-to-end solutions in the logistics industry.OMNICOMM India’s Managing Director Mohit Mehrotra will deliver OMNICOMM’s views on the future of logistics in a panel discussion entitled “Digitisation Impact on Logistics”, beginning at 14:00 on February 4th. Participants will consider how emerging technologies such as IoT and AI unlock opportunities to improve logistics and supply chain efficiencies. Mehrotra will discuss how OMNICOMM’s solutions for national logistics infrastructure such as road and rail networks, ports and logistics parks will result in improved efficiencies for both local and international companies entering the Indian market.“As investment pours into fleet modernisation, the telematics industry is ready with new IoT-enabled sensors, powerful cutting-edge computing devices and algorithms that reduce information asymmetry and tightly couple rolling stock to the overall supply chain,” explains Mehrotra. “A new and powerful wave of vehicle telematics is transforming the logistics industry. Fleet operators can redefine business models, improve fleet utilisation and detect thefts and inefficiencies, ultimately boosting their bottom line.”OMNICOMM also plans to steal the show with live demos of its complete fleet management solution, incorporating highly accurate fuel-level sensors , terminals such as the OMNICOMM OKO, which incorporates video surveillance capabilities, and the OMNICOMM Online fleet management software platform.OMNICOMM demos can be seen at booth 52B throughout the conference, and all OMNICOMM partners are invited and welcome to attend the demos and panel discussion. For more information on Logistics 2019 in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, visit: http://www.cii-logistics.in/ ABOUT OMNICOMMOmnicomm is a leading developer and manufacturer of complete IoT-based fleet and fuel management solutions. Our products include high-precision fuel-level sensors, on-board terminals and the Omnicomm Online fleet management solution, all supported by our unique fuel data processing algorithms which consistently deliver exceptionally high accuracy of 99%. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Russia, Omnicomm’s manufacturing facilities are located in Russia and Europe, with sales and support offices in the EU (Estonia), India, Mexico, Brazil and Russia. The company’s global sales and distribution channels deliver Omnicomm products to more than 110 countries worldwide, with over 3,000 partners.

