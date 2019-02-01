Drone Harmony was Accepted to the ESA Business Incubator Switzerland

This achievement will allow Drone Harmony to enrich its data-driven mission planning platform with global sources of satellite data.

LUZERN, SWITZERLAND, February 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drone Harmony was chosen to be part of the 5th cohort of the ESA Business Incubator Switzerland ( ESA BIC CH ).The value that an organization derives from digitalization is predicated on the quality of data it can generate about the business and how easily it can feed it into the digital workflow. In the commercial inspection space, drones are the new eyes in the sky that hold the potential to replace old manual methods with new digital workflows. Drone Harmony is developing the tools to turn drones from merely eyes in the sky to effective automated data collection tools that drive the modern digital workflows and enable their full-scale deployment.Drone Harmony’s acceptance to ESA BIC CH represents both a confirmation Drone Harmony’s vision and an important milestone in the development of its’ data-driven data acquisition platform. Satellite data is the most comprehensive and accurate global source of geospatial data and as such a perfect resource to enable autonomous drone mission planning and flight.Two important globally available sources of data originating from satellites are high resolution imagery and digital elevation models (surface models that represent the heights of points in space and are necessary for high accuracy mapping). These sources of data are imperative for automating drone operations in geographic regions where maps are outdated, and the terrain is complex.In the context of the incubation, Drone Harmony will integrate high-quality sources of satellite data into the Drone Harmony mission planning platform. This development will be aligned with the upcoming release of web-based mission planning application, that will enable new forms of integrations and handling of higher volumes of data.Martin Fuchsberger, CEO of Drone Harmony commented: “We see our acceptance to the ESA BIC CH as confirmation of our vision of creating fully autonomous drone-based inspection workflows. We are excited about the opportunity that this incubation holds for both our company and our technology. The importance of satellite data for automation of drone operations is unquestioned, and now we have the opportunity to pursue the integration of such data sources with expert advice and support from leading organizations in the space industry.”Drone Harmony was founded in 2016 by a team of problem solvers with a passion for drones, software and automation. From the very early days, Drone Harmony have set out to tackle the mathematical and engineering challenges of enabling cost-effective deployment of drone technology in industries , where existing technologies were unable to deliver. By now, Drone Harmony’s customers have logged more than 50,000 autonomous flights in 6 continents and dozens of use cases.



