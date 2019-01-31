CompassDrone LiDAR Solution - Press Release

CompassDrone integrates UAV LiDAR. In conjunction with existing survey data, LiDAR data provides both accuracy and reliability to existing collection workflows

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centennial, CO – (January 31, 2019) – CompassDrone announced they have acquired the Riegl MiniVux as the best hardware system to provide reliable, consistent data for our customers solutions. CompassDrone will be celebrating with CompassData, Inc. on their 25th anniversary at the Geo Week in Denver, Colorado.CompassData, a leading provider of accurate geospatial data, has expanded survey capabilities with the addition of the Riegl MiniVUX-1UAV mounted on a DJI M600 Pro Platform.RIEGL MiniVUX: 1UAVThe RIEGL miniVUX-1UAV makes use of RIEGL’s unique Waveform-LiDAR technology, allowing echo digitization and online waveform processing. Multi-target resolution is the basis for penetrating even dense foliage.DJI M600 ProThe DJI M600 Pro with A3 Flight Controller has triple modular redundancy and diagnostic algorithms that compare sensor data from three GNSS antennas. Compatibility with D-RTK GNSS prevents magnetic interference while providing centimeter-level accuracy.“After thorough investigation of the UAV – LiDAR market CompassData has established the Riegl MiniVux as the best hardware system to provide reliable, consistent data for our customers.”-Hayden Howard, Vice President CompassData/CompassDroneCompassDrone is a one-stop-shop, providing air frames, sensors, software, support, training, and Part 107 classes. It also provides services, including post-processing and flight services. As the 1st geospatial dealer for DJI, CompassDrone sells, rents and supports DJI drone airframes and software to empower mapping professionals to deliver drone-based solutions. CompassDrone's CIRRUAS App for flight planning and video collection supports export of DJI FMV to ESRI ArcGIS for enhanced analytics.It’s a big deal when accuracy matters. Learn how the OneCompass family can empower your business with CompassDrone solutions.About CompassData, Inc.Founded in 1994, CompassData, Inc.’s mission is to map the world. CompassData is a dedicated group of professionals who have been at the forefront of geospatial technology since 1994. They are the leading provider of Ground Control Points (GCP) for accuracy enhancement and verification. They collect new points daily and add them to our archive (available off-the-shelf) of over 50,000 GCPs around the globe. They also have commercially available accuracy verification software, developed specifically for geospatial users, to test and verify imagery and LiDAR data sets. Other areas of expertise are in drone mapping, mobile mapping, and airport mapping.About CompassDroneCompassDrone specializes in drone airframes, sensors, software and services. They empower their professional clients to collect high-quality, spatially-accurate photogrammetry and remotely sensed data. CompassDrone sells hardware from the world leaders in drone technology. Using the best suite of hardware and software, they support your efforts to enter this fast-growing market. The Compass family has worked in over 100 countries in our pursuit to map the world and as an authorized DJI enterprise dealer. They are uniquely qualified to support geospatial professionals with the best equipment to meet your project requirements, anywhere on the planet.Contact InformationAndrew CareyBusiness Development Manager7074 S. Revere ParkwayCentennial, CO 80112303-627-4058solutions@compassdrone.com



