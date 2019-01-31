Swiftly Labs Improves Online Reputation Management Service

Today, Swiftly Labs, an Online Reputation Management and Profile Defender service provider announced new improvements to its reputation management service.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Swiftly Labs, an Online Reputation Management and Profile Defender service provider announced new improvements to its reputation management service. The new service now includes negative search engine results removal based on the Right to Be Forgotten Act by leveraging its strong relationships with top law firms in the USA and Canada.Swiftly Labs have been working with businesses and individuals to improve their online reputation by using ethical SEO and content marketing tactics to suppress the negative search engine results and positively enforce the good deeds and content of companies and individuals. In the past few years, many rivals of Swiftly Labs have been falsely promising customers to remove such negative content from the search engines without much success. The new act allows Swiftly Labs to legally force search engines and other online properties like review websites to remove negative and biased content once and for all."Finally there is a light at the end of the tunnel for those businesses and people suffering from cyberbullying and false accusations and reviews online", Said Rami Hamodah, CEO and Founder of Swiftly Labs. " We leveraged our extensive knowledge of the online reputation industry and relationships to create a process of online content removal that is ethical, legal and does not cost an arm and a leg" Added Rami Hamodah.The new content removal service has been available to a selected group of customers over the past few weeks and the results have been promising. Swiftly Labs decided to offer the new service publicly starting from Today, January 29th, 2019. Visit Swiftly Labs here: http://www.swiftlylabs.com



