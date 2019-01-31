GoodFirms Survey: 93% of the Online Brand Reputation Companies Believes Having a Positive Reputation is Imperative

Online Reputation Management Strategy for business

Recently, an unfathomable survey done by GoodFirms reveals the positive impacts of reputation management for businesses

Powerful online Brand Reputation is important as it reflects your business values and creates a strong connection with the customers.” — GoodFirms Research

WASHINGTON, WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These days, modern customers are always researching on online reputation management to know how it can impact on the businesses. It is a fact that an online business reputation is a crucial thing which can make the company sink or swim. Thus, recently GoodFirms survey explored the importance and positive impacts of online reputation management for business along with top tips from professionals on how to respond to negative customer reviews.

In the online reputation management survey, 500+ firms and experts participated and shared the acquainted knowledge to build a strong reputation and to deal with positive and negative feedbacks. Of particular note considering this survey, 92.6% of brand reputation companies and experts agreed that online reputation is essential and priority thing for any business.

Below companies are indexed on GoodFirms that participated in the survey of online reputation management and highlighted the best practices to handle the situations carefully and ensure brand presents true value:

GoodFirms is an internationally renowned B2B research, ratings and reviews platform. It connects the service seekers with Best Branding Agencies and other IT development companies that are evaluated with a number of some metrics. The research process is based on three vital factors that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability. These metrics are incorporated with many other statistics such as determining past and present portfolio, on-hand experience in their proficiency, market penetration and client reviews.

After this method, all the firms are differentiated and are allotted points that are out of total 60. Then index the exceptional agencies in the list of top companies, best software, and excellent firms from various segments. GoodFirms also surveys trending topics to reveal the insights and share it with the customers.

Here GoodFirms has also uncovered the list of Top Social Media Marketing Companies based on knowledge, experience, and many other metrics.

