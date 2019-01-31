Theodora Uniken Venema of Downtown Brokers Returns to CUTV News Radio

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Young and old wealthy individuals look far away from their home base to grow their wealth but investing so far from your home base takes an exceptional person with a special understanding to assist. If you are an overseas investor working in a foreign currency and wish to take advantage of the best money can buy in America, you need an expert professional. Theodora Uniken Venema of Downtown Brokers LLC fits the bill.

Theodora is a top notch licensed real estate broker and Founder of Downtown Brokers LLC, a full service Boutique real estate brokerage successfully investing in Florida real estate for over thirty years.

Downtown Brokers serves as a comprehensive source for foreign investors seeking a long term commercial investment in the “Florida Dream.”

“Foreign investors have a great desire to be coached,” says Theodora. “In this country, everything is different from what they are used to; in addition a dissimilar culture results in a different income tax approach, lien laws, expectations, and aspirations.”

Born in the Netherlands and educated in law at the Groningen University College of Law, with a specialization in real estate and tax laws, Theodora came to America for her Post Graduate studies at the Fredric G. Levin College of Law at the University of Florida. Theodora speaks Dutch, German, and English fluently.

“I wanted more out of life, a further global direction, and to start my very own business,” says Theodora. I left for America August the 19th of 1981, with that goal in mind. How could I benefit others with my very specialized global education?”

Theodora’s clients are global investors. They buy and hold. They know values are cyclical, but their money and investment is safe in America.

“The most successful business people and corporations in the world, all invest in America, and have for many years,” says Theodora. “They know what they don’t, and typically invite a local professional on their team. The difference in currencies play a tremendous role. A different set of Lien Laws, rental requirements and cost structures require a foreign investor to adapt their investment strategies. We represent a worldwide clientele, who is eager to invest in America’s endless opportunities. We understand their goals and we are here especially for them. We are here for you.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Theodora Uniken Venema in a series of interviews with Jim Masters on Monday February 4th, 11th, and 18th at 1 p.m. EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on our guest please visit www.downtownbrokers.com

Author: Beatrice Maria Centeno



