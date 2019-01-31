EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS - NUMBER ONE VILLA RENTALS COMPANY ON TRUST PILOT AND SIXTH IN THE WORLD FOR TRAVEL

Luxury Beach Side Villa Barbados Luxury Beach Side Villa with Private Pool Barbados Atelier Villa Barbados St James Villa Barbados Hidden Bay Luxury Jamaican Villa

Leading Luxury Villa Rental Company - Exceptional Villas ranked 1st for Villa Rentals on Trust Pilot

we have worked very hard to gain our client's trust are we are delighted to have a trust score of 9.9” — Alexandra Baradi

NEW YORK, USA, January 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading luxury villa rental provider, Exceptional Villas is now the number one company on trust pilot for villa rentals with a score of 9.9 out of 10 and sixth in the world for travel. One of the world’s most trusted travel companies also operates Villas Barbados, a designated villa rental site for the paradise island of Barbados and Dream Ireland which operates and markets a wide selection of cottages and homes throughout the beautiful green isle.

Owner and CEO of Exceptional Villas Alexandra Baradi said “we have worked very hard to gain our client's trust are we are delighted to have a trust score of 9.9” They only feature personally inspected and vetted properties. The Exceptional Villas team spend a large proportion of their time travelling and checking out properties. They also have a mission to always exceed client expectations. They have put truth back into travel, and their core philosophies are integrity, honesty, reliability, dependability and a total commitment to service.

Exceptional Villas also offers a full and complimentary concierge service to all its clients. This service involves organizing every detail of their customer’s vacation which in turn ensures that all they need to do is sit back, relax and enjoy the sunset.

When it comes to travel, nothing is more important that trust. Online scams and cybercrime are on the increase and are becoming increasingly hard to detect. The annual damage as a result of cybercrime is estimated to be in the region of 445 billion worldwide and travel and tourism is one of the most targeting industries. Tourism online crime is also one of the most distressing. The damage is emotional as well as financial. All too common are stories of clients arriving at a rental property found online to discover that it either doesn’t exist or they booked through a copycat site.

Barclays bank undertook a recent survey which found that in 59% of cases, the victims were women and a third of the victims were in the age group of 30 to 44. So how do you avoid these online scams? Exceptional Villas have issued a couple of tips to keep you safe this summer.

• Ensure that the company you are booking with has a high trust score on a good. review site such as trust pilot or

trip advisor.

• Choose a company that personally inspects and vets all their properties.

• If it's too good to be true, it probably is.

• If in doubt, pay by credit card and ensure the company you are using has a secure online link.

• Check client testimonials.

• Use a company that has been in business for more than eight years.

• Ask for references.

• Check the company contact details. There should be a registered address and phone numbers visible on the site.

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is part of Dream World Travel Ltd; A European based vacation Rental Company with clients and destinations all over the world. They have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a unique bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa for each client and also providing a full and complimentary concierge service. This service includes all aspects of the client’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and are filled with a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customised service they offer.

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197



