7.8 Million UK Households Setting Their Heating Too High (Or Low), Study Finds

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With freezing temperatures and snow sweeping across the United Kingdom, a new survey from central heating advice website Heating Force reveals that millions of UK households are setting their heating too high or low. And hundreds of thousands may even be risking their health.Heating Force polled 1,256 UK householders in December 2018 to find out which temperature they set their central heating.According to the study, 71.39% of householders set their thermostat within the recommended range of 18-21 degrees. But the study also reveals that 9.54% set their thermostat below the suggested range, while 19.08% set their heating to 22 degrees or above.In raw numbers, this means that 7.8 million UK households could be setting their heating outwith the recommended range.And according to Heating Force founder Grant Draper, almost 1 in 10 UK householders may be risking their health by setting their heating dangerously high or low, “There is evidence that a room temperature below 17 degrees can lead to respiratory problems. And on the flip side when the needle jumps above 24 degrees, there could be cardiovascular risks. Our study found that 1 in 10 householders are setting their heating dangerously high or low, and may be damaging their health.”The Energy Saving Trust — a British organization devoted to promoting energy efficiency, energy conservation, and the sustainable use of energy — recommend homeowners set their thermostat to the lowest comfortable temperature, typically between 18 and 21 degrees. And according to the Trust , turning down the thermostat by just one degree could save the average 3 bedroom home £75 per year in heating costs.Draper comments, “The 1.23% (or 335,000) of UK householders who set their central heating at a sweltering 27 degrees could save £450 per year by turning down to 21 degrees, and £675 by dropping the mercury down to 18. That’s a huge saving. Their bank balance, and their health, will thank them for it.”Heating Force’s study, which also breaks down the average central heating temperature by region, found that homeowners in Northern Ireland set their central heating the highest at 21.27 degrees, while Welsh households preferred a cooler 19.61 degrees.Based on the Energy Saving Trust’s estimates, this means that families in Northern Ireland could be paying £124.50 more in annual heating costs than their Welsh neighbours.Finally, with snow forecast for much of the UK this week, and the cold snap expected to last into February, Draper cautions UK families to go easy on their boiler, “When the temperature drops it can be tempting to whack your heating all the way up. But all you’re doing is burning energy unnecessarily and wasting money. You can’t ‘trick’ your boiler, it’s either on or off. Setting your thermostat to a comfortable 19 or 20 degrees will keep you warm and save you cash.”Full details of the study can be found on Heating Force’s website



