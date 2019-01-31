Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate announces merger with Northrup Associates in Lynnfield,MA

Lynnfield, MA agency Northrup Associates has served region since 1952; teams up with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate

LYNNFIELD, MA, USA, January 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate (http://commonmoves.com) today announced the merger with Northrup Associates, a prominent real estate firm which has served Lynnfield and vicinity since 1952.

The announcement was made by Commonwealth Founding Partner George Patsio, and Northrup Associates co-owner Richard Tisei. Under the terms of the partnership, the Northrup team of 28 real estate professionals will remain with the new and merged entity. Agency owners Richard Tisei and Bernie Starr will also maintain active roles with the same dedicated staff. The business will continue to operate from its current headquarters at 26 Main Street, Lynnfield.

Northrup Associates was started in 1952 by Norman Northrup, who opened the office on the second floor of the

Centre Shopping Center. John Kennedy led the company for twenty years before Tisei and Starr bought the agency in 2000. Over the years Northrup Associates has developed and maintained a loyal customer base having worked with generations of families helping them buy and sell their homes.

Tisei said, “Bernie and I are pleased to affiliate with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth. They are a strong, respected presence in the market, and we know Northrup will be stronger joining forces with this organization. We will be able to offer our clients more services and a wider network of exposure. During our talks with Nick and George Patsio, and Patrick Fortin, we have found that our companies share the same strong work ethic and values. This merger is a great way to continue to grow the company. We look forward to working with the Commonwealth team.”

George Patsio, Commonwealth Founding Partner, said, “Northrup Associates has an excellent reputation of integrity and trust and has successfully served homeowners for 67 years. Their impressive track record, top-notch leadership team and culture makes this partnership with Commonwealth a great fit. This combined with the power, reputation and global reach of the Berkshire Hathaway brand makes us a powerhouse in our marketplace. We are thrilled to welcome Richard, Bernie and their sales associates to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth family.”

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate

Boston-based Commonwealth, a full-service real estate brokerage, was founded in 2006 by a group of real estate industry leaders, dedicated to providing operational excellence, unparalleled market expertise and delivering the best customer service experience to home buyers and sellers in the greater Boston area. Through its service, experience and guidance, Commonwealth has become one of the most trusted real estate companies in the marketplace. In 2018, the brokerage generated 1.5 billion in real estate sales volume. Commonwealth is currently number 1 in New England and number 23 nationally and worldwide among Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchises. Visit www.commonmoves.com. Headquarters are at 12 Huron Drive, Natick, MA 01760.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a real estate brokerage network built for a new era in residential real estate. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name. Its chairman and CEO is Warren Buffett, often referred to as the “Oracle of Omaha." The Berkshire Hathaway name brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. The brand was recognized as Real Estate Agency Brand of Year and Most Trusted Real Estate Brand in the 2018 Harris Poll EquiTrend Study. It was also honored for “Highest Overall Satisfaction for Repeat Home Sellers Among National Full Service Real Estate Firms” in J.D. Power’s 2018 Home Buyer/Seller Satisfaction Study. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.



