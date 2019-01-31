Sprintek's HID over I2C FlexMatrix™ Keyboard Encoder Boasts a Programmable 8x20 Keyboard with Backlit, LEDs, PS/2 Port

SIMI VALLEY, STRING:CA, US, January 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprintek Corp., a leading supplier of high-quality microcontroller-based semiconductor products for computers peripherals, medical device and industrial applications, today announced availability of the HID over I2C interfaced FlexMatrix™ Keyboard Encoder SK5221, a fully programmable keyboard encoder that provides developers with an elegant solution to encode any keyboard. The encoder IC can be programmed by the user to scan any keyboard matrix of up to 8 rows and 20 columns.

The matrix for the FlexMatrix™ SK5221 can be programmed when its assembly is connected to the host system, using a Windows-based application provided by Sprintek. The developer can thus customize the IC as required, without the cost or delay of ordering a custom part. The product offers the added benefit of deferred definition; the developer can change the keyboard, specific keyboard matrix features (such as special function keys and macro keys), and even the interface to the host system.

The FlexMatrix™ SK5221 is useful for any keyboard that needs to interface with a PC's via I2C port. The device is power efficient with power consumption less than 1uA. The external PS/2 port can be interfaced to any standard PS/2 mouse devices like touchpad, pointing stick. It is ideally suited to consumer products like laptop PC’s built-in keyboard, peripheral keyboards of tablet PCs, mobile phone.

The FlexMatrix™ SK5221 key matrix programmability also reduces the customization needs of vertical applications like integrated keypads of instruments, industrial keyboards, point-of-sale (POS) keyboards.

The FlexMatrix™ keyboard encoders expedite time-to-market by making keyboard development simpler, faster and more flexible. This FlexMatrix™ product offers the features of a whole series of standard and custom encoders in a single part, thereby lowering a developer's engineering resource commitment and total solution cost.

Key Features of the FlexMatrix™ SK5221:

-- HID over I2C interface v1.0 to host

-- Provides port for external PS/2 mouse and keyboard device

-- User-programmable matrix for universal applicability

-- 4 Matrix Tables for LFn, RFn cases, NumLock On/Off cases

-- Deferred definition allows design revision after hardware assembly

-- Built-in power management minimizes power consumption.

-- Automatic discard of "phantom" or "ghost" key presses

-- No external crystal and EEPROM are needed

-- Key controlled special functions such as backlight PWM, 9 direct drive LEDs

-- Macro keys that can combine key output with special functions.

Pricing and Availability

SK5221, provided in a 48-pin LQFP package, are available now. Please contact Sprintek sales for pricing. Evaluation kits are also available.

About Sprintek

Sprintek Corporation is a supplier of high-quality microcontroller-based semiconductor products and services in computer peripherals, medical devices and industrial applications. The company provides customers with proprietary solutions and breakthrough technology. For more information, contact Sprintek Corp. at 4969 Corral St., Simi Valley, CA 93063; email to sales@sprintek.com; or visit its Web site at www.sprintek.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.