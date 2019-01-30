Hoyer Statement on Introduction of Yemen War Powers Resolution

“I am cosponsoring this resolution today because the American people and their Representatives in Congress deserve the opportunity to weigh in on our nation’s involvement in the conflict in Yemen. I commend Reps. Khanna and Pocan for their leadership on this issue, and I thank Chairman Smith of the Armed Services Committee for his hard work as well. I am committed to bringing this resolution to the House Floor for a vote after it has been considered in commitee.

“Clearly, the current strategy to bring peace and stability to Yemen is not working. Congress must make it clear to the Administration that our policy must change. The Houthi rebels and their Iranian sponsors must be held accountable for their brutal actions, and we should not discount the humanitarian efforts by our Saudi and Emirati allies. Many on both sides of the aisle have serious reservations about working closely with the Saudi regime that orchestrated the cold-blooded murderer of Jamal Khashoggi, a journalist and U.S. resident, as do I.

“We need to focus attention on where we can promote a peaceful resolution to the conflict. This legislation will force a much-needed conversation about how to bring an end to the violence and the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.”