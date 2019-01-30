David Coady: Strong Safety Nets Strong Growth

January 30, 2019

IMF economist David Coady: Better tax policies can help strengthen social protection systems. (IMF photo)

For many countries, broadening access to basic services like education and healthcare is fiscally daunting. Economies in developing countries are often informal for the most part, making it difficult for governments to collect the taxes that ultimately fund these programs. In this podcast, IMF economist David Coady says good policy decisions will help countries find the resources they need to strengthen their social safety nets. Coady is a social spending expert in the IMF's Fiscal Affairs Department, and author of Creating Fiscal Space featured in the December 2018 edition of Finance and Development Magazine.

David Coady heads the Expenditure Policy division in the IMF's Fiscal Affairs Department.