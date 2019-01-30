Intermountain Healthcare Completes New Patient Tower As Part Of Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital Replacement Project

The 12-story Pedersen Tower features many all-new areas

PROVO, UTAH, USA, January 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new Pedersen Patient Tower at Intermountain Healthcare’s Utah Valley Hospital opened for patient care on January 27, marking substantial completion of the $430 million hospital replacement project that began in 2015.With the completion of the 12-story Pedersen Tower, Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital features many all-new areas, including:• Emergency Department and Clinical Evaluation Unit• Main entrance• Imaging• Registration• Surgery and Interventional Services (operating rooms, cardiac catheterization and electrophysiology (EP) lab, gastroenterology (GI) lab, interventional radiology)• Neuro-Shock-Trauma ICU and Cardiovascular ICU• All patient rooms (excluding Women’s and Children’s departments)• River Rock Café• Valley Bistro• Gift Shop• ChapelA key feature of the Pedersen Tower is the size of its new patient rooms. Each room is nearly double the size of the replaced medical/surgical rooms in the hospital’s East Tower. These new rooms provide plenty of space for caregivers to provide treatment and for family or friends to visit patients in the hospital.The hospital replacement project has met its established goals, which were:• Replace aging buildings with new seismically sound facilities• Improve patient care by using evidence-based design concepts that support better treatment outcomes• Relocate complimentary service lines within the hospital to be more efficient• Meet current and future healthcare needs of Utah County, which is one of the fastest-growing counties in the countryPhilanthropic support of the hospital replacement project has reached the highest levels in Utah Valley's history. Major donors to the project include Todd and Andie Pedersen, Blake and Nancy Roney, the Sorenson Legacy Foundation, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, The Kahlert Foundation, Steven and Kalleen Lund, Revere Health, The Ashton Family Foundation, Alex and Debra Dunn, Jacobsen Construction Company, and Nu Skin Enterprises. Many generous donations came from community members as well as physicians and members of the hospital caregiving team.The final stage of the replacement project will be tearing down Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital’s existing East Tower to create a healing garden that includes an outdoor eating space for the new River Rock Café. A new laboratory area will also be created, and a pedestrian bridge will be built to access medical clinics across the busy street on which the hospital is located.Intermountain Healthcare is a Utah-based, not-for-profit system of 23 hospitals, 170 clinics, a Medical Group with about 2,300 employed physicians and advanced practitioners, a health plans group called SelectHealth, and other health services. With a mission of helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare through high quality and sustainable costs. For more information about Intermountain, visit intermountainhealthcare.org



