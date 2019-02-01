FAIR PLAY FACTS, ANNOUNCES LAUNCH

New Reference Website Rapidly Growing

N MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- N Myrtle Beach, S.C – Fair Play Facts, LLC., a one of a kind Reference Website which focuses on Families experiencing Homicides with Education of their Rights, Terminology and Guidance on “Standard Protocol” procedures which U.S Prosecutors should be following, reaches 50,000!Fair Play Facts is a necessity in today’s World. Families going through the torments of Homicide should not depend on the Justice system in the U.S. for answers. " With so many cases not being prosecuted properly and ongoing "Color of the Law" violations within our system, families need to have a resource", states Deborah McGuire, creator. “I will do everything in my power to help families understand their rights and avoid fraudulent activity".To gain momentum, Fair Play Facts planned and executed the following tactics:• Education and research on the laws which apply to Prosecutors in our Country.• Development of a simple, clear space for families to understand terminology, rights & what to expect after ahomicide.• Video launches regarding violations & rights. www.fairplayfacts.com is based out of S. Carolina yet covers the U.S.A. Its goal is to ensure knowledgeable families, offer legal reference through Wrongful Death and Estate/Probate Attorney referral, STOP “Color of the Law” violations and to promote awareness.###



