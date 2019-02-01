DEB GOGUEN-ELLIS JOINS UNITED ONE TEAM AS REGIONAL VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES

United One- Your Mortgage Process Partner Deb Goguen-Ellis, Regional Vice President of Sales

WILKES-BARRE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, February 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- United One is pleased to announce recent hire, Deborah Goguen-Ellis, who will join the team as Regional Vice President of Sales. In her role, Goguen-Ellis will exemplify her professionalism and passion as she works alongside the rest of the Sales and Marketing team.Goguen-Ellis brings nearly eighteen years of experience of financial management leadership to our organization. She spent a majority of this time, 14 years, in management running the east coast for various national third-party originators. Goguen-Ellis holds a B.S. in Psychology and Communications from Southern Virginia University and an M.B.A. from American University. She has also been a Certified Mortgage Banker since 2016.Prior to joining United One, Goguen-Ellis served as Regional Sales Manager, Vice President at MBH Settlement Services headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia. Goguen-Ellis has extensive experience in team building and leadership, as she has started a wholesale office for Wachovia in 2005. She recruited, hired and trained a sales and operational team to quickly become the top performing sales team in the country. Goguen-Ellis has also earned the highest market share growth of 65% in Community Lending Sales in 2014, with 2015 bringing highest Return of Equity average of 10% with 75 accounts.For over 100 years, United One has worked across every corner of the lending industry, partnering with both Residential and Commercial lenders. With a comprehensive portfolio, we service every aspect of a real estate transaction. At United One, we help our customers close mortgages faster and keep yields high with accurate credit reports , reliable fraud solutions, quick appraisals, flood zone determinations and title insurance At United One, we operate our business with unparalleled integrity, accuracy, and speed. Our continuous investments in the latest technology, paired with our investments in team members like Deb Goguen-Ellis sets us up for a prosperous and sustainable future.For information about how your company can benefit from partnering with United One, you can contact Sean Higgins through email at shiggins@unitedone.com or by phone at 570-706-2830.



