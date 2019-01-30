Introducing ENDVR.io: A Better Way to Boost Your Brand at the Frontline

ENDVR.io is an iOS app that empowers brands to offer cash incentives to frontline retail employees who provide in-store insights and become micro-influencers.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introducing ENDVR.io : A Better Way to Boost Your Brand at the FrontlineWith ENDVR Brands Can:Collect valuable in-store insights on-demandTurn retail employees into micro-influencers on social mediaIncrease sales through contests and reward programsMaintain a direct and on-going connection with in-store staffWith ENDVR Retail Staff Can:Earn extra moneyShare valuable insights from the frontline with brandsGain access to exclusive contests from brand partnersGet pro-deals on great productsENDVR.io is excited to introduce a new, easy-to-use app that lets brands offer cash incentives to retail employees who provide in-store insights and promote the brand online.Made to address a growing need in the market, ENDVR creates positive, fruitful interactions between sales associates and brands. As co-founder, Steve Gendron, explains, “Having worked with brands for over 15 years, I know that they are always looking for ways to connect and engage with frontline staff. Brands want to know what sales associates are seeing and hearing on the store floor. That’s the kind of data that help brands improve their products and innovate their marketing. And that’s what ENDVR empowers brands to do, which is why it’s such a useful tool.”With ENDVR brands can send out simple “missions” to frontline workers who, in turn, provide the brand with information from the store-floor for cash rewards and/or product discounts.By “gamifying” data collection through the ENDVR survey function, brands are able to gather the all-important in-store intel that only frontline employees can provide. That means access to on-demand insights from retail staff in real-time. It’s an invaluable tool to help keep brands’ marketing and sales teams connected and in-tune with customers where it counts most—in the store.But getting valuable data is only half of the app’s value. ENDVR also gives brands the opportunity to harness the power of retail associates’ online presence.Sales staff love great products and are inclined toward certain brand loyalty. They want to promote the products and brands they enjoy and appreciate online. By using the ENDVR app, brands can send out “marketing missions” to retail staff, already eager to share a brand story online and drive traffic to their store.Through these missions, retail staff can become micro-influencers and get extra cash to promote the products and brands they love. And brands get authentic online exposure to a broader set of potential customers, with minimal cost and effort.For retail staff and brands, it’s a win-win situation!During ENDVR’s exclusive launch, there are no upfront professional fees or monthly platform access charges for strategic brand partners. And for retail staff, it’s always free – they simply download the app , find the brand missions that suit them best, and start earning.ENDVR is a simple, direct and effective way to connect to the frontline and help your brand grow.To learn more about how ENDVR can help your brand reach the frontline in-store, contact one of our launch specialists at hello@endvr.io.Media Contact Names: Steve Gendron & Jaffray Hill (co-founders)Email: hello@endvr.io



