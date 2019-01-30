Tempo Automation Demonstrates the Advantages of Its Automated Printed Circuit Board Assembly Factory at DesignCon

Company continues to transform electronics product development with new smart factory in San Francisco & significant updates to its factory automation software

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tempo Automation, the world’s fastest electronics manufacturer for prototyping and low-volume production of printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), announces the opening of a new smart factory in San Francisco. Highlighted at DesignCon in Tempo Automation’s Booth #200, the company has also released new product software updates as part of its continued mission to improve the way electrical engineers, product designers, and manufacturers bring their innovations to market.With its impressive expansion in high-growth markets, including aerospace and defense, medical technology, and autonomous and electric vehicles, Tempo needed to increase its production capacity, opening a new 42,000 square foot smart factory in San Francisco’s Design District in August 2018. Tempo’s new factory immediately doubled the company’s production capacity, with space to expand output even more to accommodate its customers’ growing demands. The new factory also includes more corporate office space to house Tempo’s growing software, sales, and marketing teams, which have more than doubled in the last year.“Tempo has seen tremendous growth over the last year as more customers in a range of industries see how we can help them get great products to market faster. Our proprietary automation software enables our factory to produce complex printed circuit board assemblies with unmatched quality and speed,” says Jeff McAlvay, CEO, Tempo Automation. “By delivering improved speed, reliability, and transparency to our customers, Tempo empowers innovators to bring their designs to market faster—a boon for competitive industries like aerospace, medtech, industrial automation, consumer electronics, and automotive.”To further accelerate the product development cycle from design to manufacture, Tempo also delivers a host of significant product software updates. With these updates, Tempo further empowers engineers to increase the speed with which they can bring their electronics products to market.Tempo’s new product software updates include:• The Tempo Order TrackerAt each stage of the manufacturing process, the Order Tracker automatically displays status updates—from the initial order, throughout the SMT and inspection processes on the factory floor, to shipment—giving the customer real-time visibility into the progress of their board build.• Tempo’s Automatic Pick and Place Machine Programming softwareTempo’s factory is auto-configured for production, as the system analyzes the CAD files and Bill of Material (BOM) data customers upload via the company’s web portal. Each machine in the production line is programmed automatically, and a build plan is uploaded as a digital traveler to the devices that factory employees use. This update enables Tempo to yield event faster production of PCB assemblies and on-time delivery.• Tempo’s Automated Optical Inspection Auto-Program Generation softwareNew software updates from Tempo further the company’s ability to deliver high complexity designs at unparalleled quality and speed by speeding the automated inspection of finished PCB assemblies.As part of their mission to empower designers to work with manufacturers throughout the entire build process, Tempo also releases at DesignCon a new book, Design for Manufacturing for HDI Printed Circuit Boards: What You Need to Know for Board Build Success. Focused on HDI (High Density Interconnect) PCBA builds, the new literature details the source of HDI manufacturing challenges and shows how engineers can avoid the traps that compromise manufacturability. Visitors to the Tempo Automation booth (#200) at DesignCon can receive a free copy of this book.To learn more, please visit www.tempoautomation.com About Tempo AutomationTempo Automation is the world’s fastest electronics manufacturer for prototyping and low-volume production of printed circuit board assemblies. Tempo is changing the way electronics are developed by optimizing the process of creating prototypes with new levels of speed, precision, and transparency. Tempo’s San Francisco-based connected factory is powered by proprietary automation software, creating an unbroken digital thread from design to delivery, enabling hardware developers to innovate faster. Tempo’s investors include Lux Capital, Point72 Ventures, Uncork Capital, Bolt, Industry Ventures, Golden Seeds, Draper Associates, Dolby Family Ventures, Cendana, OS Fund, AME, and Incite Ventures. The company was founded in 2013.For more information, please visit: http://www.tempoautomation.com and follow @tempoautomation.



