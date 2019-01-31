THE WOMEN OF VALERIA LOPES’ NOVELS: BAD ASS WOMEN IN BRAZILIAN LITERATURE

Author Valeria Lopes

What does it mean to be a woman in 2019? What does it mean to be a STRONG woman in 2019? Behind Every Strong Woman is a Strong Woman

BOCA RATON, FL, ESTADOS UNIDOS, January 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you google “what does it mean to be a strong woman,” the first thing that pops up is an article written in 2016 by Marisa Donnelly for “Thought Catalog,” entitled “15 People Explain What It Means to Be a Strong Woman”

1. She fights against expectations

2. She bounces back.

3. She knows who she is.

4. She is independent but knows when to ask for help.

5. She follows her own path.

6. She is unapologetic about who she is.

7. She’s a fighter.

8. She’s perseverant.

9. She is balanced.

10. She doesn’t let others define her.

11. She is grounded in her faith.

12. She isn’t afraid to be true to her feelings.

13. She respects herself.

14. She is humble.

15. She loves.



I don’t know how many women you know who embody every one of the above traits, but I know one.

She is an author, a Brazilian author named Valeria Lopes, who writes and speaks in Portuguese. She and I have conversed with the help of a translator, as she speaks no English and I speak no Portuguese. Even though we speak different languages, I could hear her joy in being alive, her sense of humor, and I could visualize her smile as she spoke directly to me via telephone.

All of her books, best-sellers in Brazil, are now being translated into English. What is so sublime about her books is that they all feature independent, smart, feisty women who stand up for themselves. These are genuinely BAD-ASS WOMEN. They are not without flaws, but Ms. Lopes is spot-on in identifying the rough spots and helping her protagonists work through their weaknesses.



In “The Curse of the Werck Family, Volume 1: The Battle Between Love and Hate,” and “The Curse of the Werck Family Volume 2: Eternal Love,” author Valeria Lopes paints portraits of women who gain strength through arduous tasks and disturbing insights, ultimately leading to at times painful but always honorable and powerful redemption.

Valeria Lopes’ bad ass protagonist in “Gypsy Love: Dream or Reality” is a woman who faces social and racial prejudice, and forbidden love, told in three sizzling story arcs, in the manner of a grand Italian opera. But this is a woman who maintains her dignity through all, as she learns that acceptance and forgiveness are the way to a life of peace, beauty and soulful happiness.

Though Ms. Lopes’ books are fiction, there is of course, a reason her female protagonists are the embodiment of strong women. As it is said: ‘write what you know.”



Valéria Lopes (http://www.valerialopeswriter.com/) was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. With the help of her friends in the spiritual world, she developed her mediumship, learning how to use this gift to aid others.

With novels, inspirational tales, and autobiographical stories dedicated to bringing spiritual messages, the value of opening one’s heart to love along with other valuable life lessons to North and South American audiences in English, Spanish and Portuguese, The PiuBook Publishing Company (www.piubook.com) is creating a new niche in the book business.

For more information, copies of The Curse of the Werck Family, Volumes 1 and 2, Gypsy Love: Dream or Reality, details about author Valéria Lopes, please contact Amy Krakow, A.G. Krakow & Associates 212.587-0540 amyk@me.com.



www.piubook.com

www.valerialopeswriter.com



www.amazon.com/Curse-Werck-Family-Battle-Between-ebook/dp/B01LG31MQU/

www.amazon.com/Curse-Werck-Family-Eternal-Souls-ebook/dp/B06XDPT7ZW/

www.amazon.com/Gypsy-Love-Reality-Valeria-Lopes-ebook/dp/B07B8BV9RS/



