Important Guidelines on Digital Marketing For Lawyers

It’s easy to see why most law practices are looking for better ways to get more clients. But guess what? You can do that successfully with the right lawyer marketing strategies, specifically digital marketing.

ACE will go through each marketing trend and the individual tactics law firms can use to leverage that tactic. By the end of this article, a lawyer looking to increase their digital marketing potential should have a nice action plan for their law firm’s marketing.



DOES PPC MARKETING WORK FOR LAWYERS? YES. DO LAW FIRMS NEED SEO? DOUBLE YES.

The guide below is an in-depth look at the best legal marketing strategies in 2019. Need help with your marketing? View our attorney marketing services, or contact us here. Looking for resources on a specific attorney marketing topic? Try these:



1. The Most Important Marketing Strategy for 2019 is to Turn Your Law Firm’s Website Into a 24/7 Sales Rep

More than 90 percent of consumers go online to find a local business or service. That means even as a lawyer you need an online marketing company and you need a website. Your potential clients need to be able to find you on the internet.



Where do people go when they need something? It used to be the Yellow Pages, but now 93 percent of consumers go online to find a local business. That means your law firm’s website is arguably your number one marketing asset. All things should begin and end with your website.



If you ignore everything else in this law firm marketing guide, pay attention to this: you need a professional website, and your website’s design, functionality, and user experience need to be on par with the best websites your potential clients have ever visited. If your website doesn’t attract users with its design, it may as well not exist.



To accomplish this, your website needs to be five things:

Fast

Mobile-friendly

Easily found

Appealing

Authoritative



Page Speed Matter to Search Engines and Your Website Needs to Load Fast



Half of the online population (47 percent, to be exact) expects a website to load in 3 seconds or under. If it doesn’t, the user will click the “back” button.



You can’t afford to make this mistake. The legal field is an I-need-it-now field—and we all know there’s no shortage of lawyers—so you need to take every step you can to keep the clicks you do get.



2. Invest in Content Marketing and SEO for Lawyers

Search engine optimization is the practice of making your website show up higher in search engines like Google and Bing when people search for your services. These days, when people need something, they pull out their smartphone or tablet and either type it into Google search or use voice commands to open local listings.

Lawyer SEO organic search results in Google take time to build but are extremely effective when done properly and given room to breathe.

To give you an example of how powerful SEO can be, let's take a look at a case study.



Client X is a boutique law firm in the Greater Philadelphia area. This firm had tried other forms of advertising. But was struggling to compete with their rivals. They approached ACE and started to use SEO to help their website in 2017. And compared to the first month, SEO helped this lawyer increase organic visits by:



400% (percent change over 12 months of local SEO for law firms).

900% (percent change over 18 months of local SEO for law firms).



Throughout the lifespan of this client, organic search has accounted for nearly 95 percent of all web form submissions from prospective clients.

We covered making your website fast and mobile-friendly, which is half the battle in search engine optimization (SEO) for lawyers. Your next step is to focus on the other aspects of SEO, including:



Adding schema for attorneys (schema = extra website code that helps search engines understand what your web page is about)

Optimizing your landing pages for specific action-related keywords, like “legal advice for retirees” or “corporate litigation practices”

Adding relevant markup and keywords in the title, image, and heading tags

Optimizing images and adding keyword-rich descriptions

Offsite local SEO, which we’ll discuss further down

Content marketing, which we’ll also discuss further down



3. Expand Your Online Footprint Beyond your Law Firm Website

Go beyond by using Local SEO, Pay Per Click Advertising (PPC), Social Media, Email Marketing, and More



Unfortunately, not all the battles in online marketing and internet advertising are fought on home turf.

You need to claim all of your online real estate, not just your website and its web design — meaning those spaces online like Google My Business, Yelp, and Facebook as opposed to places you rent like Avvo or E-Attorney Quotes. You also need to capitalize on paid search ads (PPC) and start generating plenty of reviews for your firm, especially Google Reviews.

You can claim your online real estate with targeted Local SEO practices that local pack search results for legal marketing. It's a specialty of ACE.

Local SEO is the practice of getting your company at the top of search results for a local area. It’s different than normal SEO because of the emphasis on the local service area and the "local pack" of search results. The local pack is the box of Google Map results in the search results page, under the paid ads, and above the organic search results. This area is higher than natural organic rankings and is tied into your business' Google Map coordinates.

The information in the local pack is pulled from your Google My Business Account, which is why your GMB account needs to be claimed and optimized for local SEO.

Your Google My Business profile isn’t the only one that needs to be optimized for that local pack. One part of attorney-focused and law firm based local Search Engine Optimization is finding relevant online directories and claiming your listing in those directories. The top legal citation sources are:

FindLaw websites

NoloLawyers.com

Superlawyers

Avvo

Justia

Best Lawyers

Law Guru

Law Info

E-Attorney Quotes

Best Lawyer Firms

AttorneyABC



4. Manage Your Law Firm’s Reputation and Leverage Your Online Presence

Law Firms Succeed Online When They Generate Reviews from Past Legal Clients

Reviews are a law firm's best friend and one of its top marketing assets. Before consumers buy something in 2019, they look at reviews. Take a look at these statistics:



90 percent of consumers read online reviews before visiting a business

88 percent of consumers trust online reviews as much as a personal recommendation

72 percent of consumers say that positive reviews make them trust a local business more

10 percent of website traffic value is attributed to online reviews

90 percent of consumers say that their purchases are influenced by online reviews

Product page visitors who read reviews, convert at a 58 percent higher rate

5. No Amount of Lawyer Marketing Will Work Without the Right Tracking, Reporting, and Analytics

The best law firm marketing strategies rely on tracking return on investment. To track that a law firm doing proper digital marketing needs to track its website data, campaign data, and SEO metrics.



Lawyers don’t have the time to waste on ineffective advertising strategies. That’s why law firms or their internet marketing agencies need to accurately measure and track each and every advertising campaign to find out which lawyer marketing strategies work and which should be changed or eliminated.



However, many business owners shoot themselves in the foot because they’re looking at raw data when they should be looking at Key Performance Indicators (KPI).



These are the KPIs that really matter to a law firm’s digital marketing strategy:



Total new clients

Leads

Revenue

Return on marketing investment (ROMI)

Lead-to-sale conversion rate

Booking rate (from calls)

Cost per lead (CPL)



And Finally, a Bonus Step: Analyze Your Law Firm's Online Competition

After you finish reading this, the crack digital marketing experts at ACE recommend the very first thing you do is get a competitive analysis done.



The very first thing we do when we get a new client is perform this unique analysis so we can get baseline of where clients are digitally compared to their competitors.



Many aspects of Digital Marketing rely on industry channels. That means when looking at a client's data, it doesn't always measure up the same way. Instead of comparing apples to apples, digital marketing datasets end up comparing apples and oranges and pears and bananas. Add to that data complexity the fact that Google keeps changing, upgrading, evolving and adjusting how its search engine works and you have for marketing teams a constantly moving target.



The way good digital marketing agencies compensate for these evolving variables is to focus on each client's competitors. Knowing how a client's website is performing when compared directly to 2 to 3 specific competitors makes it very easy to keep a campaign under control and performing well.



