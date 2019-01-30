Ipro is Hiring in Sales and Development

TEMPE, AZ, US, January 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ipro Tech, a global leader in eDiscovery and Trial technology, announced today the company’s career openings for 2019 due to its growth objectives. Ipro made significant changes across numerous business units, aligning each department’s focus to the overall company goals. As a result, Ipro has positions available for professional talent.Sales:Business Development Manager for East CoastProven salespeople with eDiscovery, Trial, and Litigation Software Industry experienceDevelopment:SDET- Software Development Engineer in TestSDET: Senior Software Development Engineer in TestDevOps: Senior Dev Ops EngineerUX DesignerEngineerBackend DeveloperWhy work at Ipro?Ipro offers software, services, and support bundled as a solution and deployed the way you want it, cloud, on-prem, or desktop. Our focus is simplifying the process of discovery to trial, and this is what drives our business. We have renewed focus and streamlined offerings plus services, which differentiate us in a mature market like eDiscovery. Now is the time to join Ipro and be part of a thriving company.Ipro also offers:Competitive Benefits and CompensationAmazing Open OfficeCasual Company Culture and Relaxed Dress CodeGenerous Vacation Policy, Flexible Hours, and Telecommuting OpportunitiesLocated in Tempe, Arizona near the airport, ASU, and many amenities“Last year was about laying the groundwork for Ipro’s future growth and goals,” said Dean Brown, Ipro Tech CEO. “Our compass is steering us in the right direction, and now is an exciting time to join the team.”To learn more and apply, check out our Careers page.ABOUT Ipro Tech, LLC Ipro is a global leader in eDiscovery technology used by legal professionals to streamline discovery of electronic data through presentation at trial. Ipro draws upon decades of innovation to deliver high-performance software solutions and services that significantly reduce the cost and complexity of eDiscovery.Learn more about Ipro Tech at www.iprotech.com



