30 January 2019

FDF response to Brexit deal vote

FDF has issued the following press notice:

Food and Drink Federation response to Brexit Commons' Votes

Responding to events tonight in the House of Commons, FDF Chief Executive, Ian Wright CBE said:

“We welcome the House of Commons' rejection of a no-deal Brexit. Now their good intentions must be turned into concrete actions. Until that time, the Government - and food and drink manufacturers - will continue spending hundreds of millions of pounds preparing for a disorderly EU exit.”

More information

Contact Ted Woodward, Corporate Affairs Division, at: ted.woodward@fdf.org.uk, or +44 (0) 20 7420 7140.

