Styched.in Launches the Save Government School Merchandise

Styched.in, a fast fashion ecommerce portal, launched the Save Government School Movement merchandise, with T-Shirts advocating the movement.

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Production-on-demand based youth fashion startup, Styched, launches ‘Save Government School Movement’ merchandise. The #SaveGovtSchools movement is a statewide campaign in Karnataka that kick-started in July, demanding a comprehensive state education policy to ensure free and quality education for all. It aims to achieve this across all the state-run government schools. The campaign is headed by Anil Shetty, President of the Nav Bharat Democratic Party. Styched.in has been given the mandate of selling the merchandise online and using the proceeds from the T-Shirt sale towards helping the campaign and the Government Schools provide better education to all children. Popular film actress Pranitha Subhash will be launching this T-Shirt line at a formal event during the first week of February.Speaking about this movement, Saswata, one of the angel investors at Styched said, "We are hopeful that these T-Shirts will help spread word of this extremely important movement in Karnataka. The future of the country heavily depends on quality education and infrastructure provided at schools, and this campaign takes one major step towards providing better facility to all Government run schools. We are all the more excited since Styched as a brand believes in the Make in India motto and there was a clear synergy between the two."Styched.in, promoted by Sensedynamic Fashions, is a fast fashion brand targeting the youth. Founded by health enthusiast Sony Joseph, the company is based out of Bangalore and is a pure play ecommerce brand. Styched is funded by a group of friends and alumni of IIT Kharagpur, namely, Durga Dash, who heads seller marketing at Amazon India, Saswata Banerjee, who is a tech entrepreneur and ex-Justdial, and Soumajit Bhowmik, who is the ex-Head of Marketing at Jabong and the current Director of Ecommerce at Capillary Technologies. The brand aims to become the go-to brand for the youth and millennials for fast fashion - high quality apparel at lowest prices. The company is gearing up for some major alliances across various sports formats and movies to be the official fan tee provider in India."Fashion ecommerce penetration in India is still quite less and there is significant market left open for new brands, especially low-cost youth brands. With Styched, we aim to capture a considerable market share for this vertical in the next 2 years" said Soumajit who was recently awarded as the most influential ecommerce professional in the country.



