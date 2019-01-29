THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 30, 2019

“One Minutes” (5 per side) H.R. 790 – Federal Civilian Workforce Pay Raise Fairness Act of 2019 (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform) (Subject to a Rule) The Rule provides for one hour of debate and makes in order the following amendments: Trone Amendment (10 minutes of debate) Fletcher Amendment (10 minutes of debate) Trahan Amendment (10 minutes of debate) Suspension (1 bill) H.Res. 79 – Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that Government shutdowns are detrimental to the Nation and should not occur, as amended (Rep. Wexton – Oversight and Reform)



