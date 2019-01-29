Clay Clark, Founder of the Thrivetime Show, Welcomes Horst Schulze, Former Ritz-Carlton President to his Podcast

Horst Schulze, Former President of Ritz-Carlton

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clay Clark, founder of Thrive15 and creator of the “Thrivetime Show – Business School Without the BS,” recently celebrated the two-year anniversary of his podcast November 5th, 2018 with over half a million monthly downloads, and now he’s had the pleasure of welcoming Horst Schulze, the former president of Ritz-Carlton, to his successful podcast.

The Thrivetime Show allows viewers to “Experience business school without the BS” with Clark and his co-host: optometrist turned business tycoon Doctor Robert Zoellner. The award-winning team has been featured on Forbes, Fast Company, Bloomberg, and Pando Daily. Currently, the podcast has over 1,300 episodes, and has featured Emmy Award-Winners, New York Times best-selling authors, NFL Players, and NBA Players.

The team’s recent episode featuring Horst Schulze provided a wealth of information about the inner workings of one of the most profitable luxury hotel companies of all time.

As founding president and COO of Ritz-Carlton, Horst Schulze established a new standard of excellence in his industry, creating one of the most recognizable international brands, forever altering the very nature of customer service by creating a culture of “ladies and gentlemen serving ladies and gentlemen.” Schulze co-founded The Ritz-Carlton and served as its Vice President of Operations from 1983 and also served as an Executive Vice President after 1987, where he was instrumental in the conceptualization of the operating and service standards.

Today, Schulze strives to bring that level of excellence to his modern business endeavors. He is currently the chairman and CEO of Capella Hotel Group, where he is launching the newest standard in luxury hotels creating an unmatched tier of customer service. “We hire employees who work in an environment of belonging and purpose. That is my mantra,” explains Schulze, “We foster a climate where the employee can deliver what the customer wants. You cannot deliver what the customer wants by controlling the employee. Employees who are controlled cannot respond caringly, you need superior knowledge and real leadership, not management.”

A charismatic leader and entrepreneur with an intimate understanding of market demands, Schulze creates a legion of loyal customers by raising the bar for customer service expectations to previously unimagined levels. He provides audiences with successful service-oriented strategies to build and maintain lasting customer relationships that keep them coming back for more. A man of rare ability and prophetic vision, Schulze himself was named “Corporate Hotelier of the World” by HOTELS magazine and was awarded the Ishikawa Medal for his contributions to the quality movement.

Clay Clark, who over the years has also worked as a business growth consultant, educator, and entertainer of choice for countless clients, is happy that he is able to change lives with messages like Schulze’s. “This is a way we can do it — on the web,” states Clark, “our mission with this podcast is to help people thrive and live at their peak.”

No matter where he goes in the future, Schulze knows that he will be bringing his unique views on employee satisfaction with him. “We just did an employee survey, asking them how much they cared for our company, on a scale of 1 to 5, five being the highest,” Schulze concludes, “Ninety-four percent answered with a score of five! This is unheard of, totally incredible, I love this company.”



