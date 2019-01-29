CompassData, Inc. Celebrating 25 Years Dedicated To Excellence in Geospatial Technology

Celebrating 25 Years Dedicated To Excellence

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASECompassData, Inc. Celebrating 25 Years Dedicated To Excellence in Geospatial TechnologyWHEN ACCURACY MATTERSCentennial, CO – (January 29, 2019) – CompassData, Inc. announced their 25 years of excellence in Geospatial Technology. The Control Freaks at CompassData Inc. are celebrating their 25th anniversary at the Geo Week in Denver, Colorado. Professionals from CompassData are attending the MAPPS meeting and exhibiting at the IMLF conference.CompassData is the world leader in Photo-ID ground control with an archive of over 50,000 points in 128 countries around the globe. Their archive is growing daily as client task them for new collect GCPs to support their production of imagery and LiDAR products. Organizations doing large scale production are now subscribing to CompassData’s archive and can select points on demand to support volume production and QA processes.CompassData’s excellence in survey and geodetic processing has led to the growth of their independent verification/validation services for photogrammetric and LiDAR projects, mobile mapping data collection, UAS services and aviation mapping. CompassData processes are ISO 9001:2015 and FAA DO-200A certified and monitored to ensure quality with each delivery, always oriented to the customer return on investment.CompassData is only the second company to be granted a FAA Letter of Acceptance (LOA0006DE, April 1, 2014) from the Denver ACO. The LOA is based on their ability to provide highly accurate airport GNSS survey and to verify the accuracy of airport ortho-imagery that is used for Airport Mapping Databases (AMDB). This LOA is a statement of confidence in their ability to meet AC 20-153A and RTCA / DO-200A standards for production of aeronautical databases. CompassData has visited more than 2,500 ICAO active airports and has approximately 700 airport ortho-images currently available off-the-shelf.In 2018, CompassData has taken their Mobile Mapping division to the next level, delivering more than 7,000 miles collecting 360° imagery. Including customized street level assets utilizing the ESRI® ArcGIS platform, more than 100,000 of features were extracted and integrated with their GIS, to support customer decision making and operational management. For 25 years, The Control Freak Team has delivered accurate geospatial products and services providing unique solutions to address challenges around the globe.The newest member of the OneCompass Family is CompassDrone, a one-stop-shop providing air frames, sensors, software, support, training, FAA 333 exemption pursuits and services, including post-processing from mapping to professional grade. As the 1st industrial and geospatial dealer for DJI, CompassDrone sells, rents and supports DJI drone airframes and software to empower mapping professionals to deliver drone-based solutions to their clients. CompassDrone's CIRRUAS App for flight planning, and video collection supports export of DJI FMV to ESRI ArcGIS for enhance analytics for the complete workflow for imagery, video or LiDAR through UAS.Stop by our booth #202/203 at IMLF, and inquiry about GCPs, Airports, Mobile and UAS Mapping data samples, and learn how the OneCompass Family can empower your return on investment on Geospatial projects.About CompassData, Inc.Founded in 1994, CompassData, Inc.’s mission is to map the world. CompassData is a dedicated group of professionals who have been at the forefront of geospatial technology since 1994. They are the leading provider of Ground Control (GCP) data for accuracy enhancement and verification, collecting new points daily and adding them to their archive (available off the shelf) of over 50,000 GCPs around the globe. They also have commercially available accuracy verification software developed specifically for geospatial users to test and verify imagery and LiDAR data sets. Other areas of expertise are in Drone/UAS mapping, mobile mapping, and airport mapping.Contact InformationBryan FrazierInside Sales, Operations Manager7074 S. Revere ParkwayCentennial, CO 80112303-627-4058solutions@compassdatainc.com



