Purina Animal Nutrition Voluntarily Recalling Purina® Honor® Show Chow® Showlamb Grower Due to Elevated Copper Level

Purina Animal Nutrition is voluntarily recalling two lots of Purina® Honor® Show Chow® Showlamb Grower due to elevated copper levels. The feed is packaged in purple branded Purina Honor Show Chow bags.

The affected lot numbers are:

Formula No. Item No. Description Lot No. 552S 3004494-506 Purina® Honor® Show Chow® Showlamb Grower 8SEP10WIL1 552S 3004494-506 Purina® Honor® Show Chow® Showlamb Grower 8SEP18WIL1

The product was distributed in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

Elevated copper levels can cause health issues and potential mortality in sheep. At this point a single customer has reported mortality in four sheep that may be associated with these two lots. Should customers have any remaining feed from these two lots, feeding should be discontinued immediately.

Symptoms of copper toxicity in sheep include: lethargy and anemia, grinding of teeth, thirst, off feed/poor appetite, pale to yellow mucous membranes, red/dark purple colored urine and recumbency. Death usually occurs one to two days after onset of clinical symptoms.

Customers can find the lot number on the sewing strip of each bag. Retailers are being contacted and told to immediately quarantine any remaining recalled product and notify customers who purchased the product. Customers who purchased this product should return remaining bags to their retailer.

For more information on the product recall, contact Customer Service at 1-800-227-8941. The number is staffed 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday.

