Fiscal Transparency Initiative: Integration of Natural Resource Management Issues

January 29, 2019

Free Full Text.

This paper integrates into the Fiscal Transparency Code (FTC) a new fourth pillar (Pillar IV) on natural resource revenue management. This completes the pending update to the IMF’s FTC, as set out by staff in 2014 (see IMF 2014a on page 53).