There were 401 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,905 in the last 365 days.

Fiscal Transparency Initiative: Integration of Natural Resource Management Issues

Publication Date:

January 29, 2019

Electronic Access:

Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

This paper integrates into the Fiscal Transparency Code (FTC) a new fourth pillar (Pillar IV) on natural resource revenue management. This completes the pending update to the IMF’s FTC, as set out by staff in 2014 (see IMF 2014a on page 53). 

Series:

Policy Papers

Subject:

Fiscal transparency Natural resource taxation

English

Publication Date:

December 28, 2018

Price:

Free

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.