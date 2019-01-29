Fiscal Transparency Initiative: Integration of Natural Resource Management Issues
Publication Date:
January 29, 2019
Electronic Access:
Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
This paper integrates into the Fiscal Transparency Code (FTC) a new fourth pillar (Pillar IV) on natural resource revenue management. This completes the pending update to the IMF’s FTC, as set out by staff in 2014 (see IMF 2014a on page 53).
Series:
Policy Papers
Subject:
English
Publication Date:
December 28, 2018
Price:
Free
