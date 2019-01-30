Storm Kiosks Inc. is Challenging Dealerships to set a Higher Standard in Automotive Service Departments in North America

24hr and Express Lane Drop-off/Pick-up Options Available

Express Service kiosk, the first 24hr and express lane service solution in dealerships creating higher worker efficiency and elevating the customer experience.

We are excited to bring the first, most sophisticated 24 hour self-serve dealership service technology in the world, which in turn leads to greater selling opportunities and customer satisfaction” — Simon House, Co-Founder/Director of Technology

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vehicles are part of our everyday lives and proper maintenance contributes to their safety and longevity. When servicing vehicles, customers want an accessible, easy experience and we are challenging Dealerships to raise the bar in Service Department standards with Express Service kiosk across the automotive industry. It will not only benefit your customers, but your dealership as well.2018 was a big year for Canadian dealerships by adopting a new standard in automotive service for their customers. 2019 marks a big milestone, welcoming our first US dealerships to the Express Service family with Best Chrysler in Plymouth, MA and Best Chevrolet in Hingham, MA. Since 1957 they have been providing their customers with exceptional service and with this new standard of service being set, they wanted to stay “Best in class” by adopting the Express Service way.Express Service is the first of its kind providing a 24-hour automotive service option in North America, resulting in a higher vehicle turn around. It is reshaping the way consumers and dealerships interact within their service departments all over North America. The future of automotive service is here.Express Service customers are satisfied enjoying a modern automated process, less waiting during peak hours of operation with pick-up/drop-off in under 3 minutes and notification once service is complete, allowing customers to go on their own time. Dealerships are seeing a higher ROI by driving upsells and promotions straight to the customer, with 46% selecting an upsell option. Our dedicated Express Service support team ensures high quality, reliable product that is ever evolving.Dealerships can breathe easy with Express Service. We have partnered with every major DMS (CDK Global, PBS Systems, Serti & more) and payment solutions provider to allow dealerships to seamlessly integrate with our web-based Service Dashboard to monitor your appointments and repair order integrations or even run it completely on its own. See Partners List We found that customers are using kiosks (malls, airports, grocery stores) in their daily lives when surveying Auto Show attendants to see if expectations were being met when servicing their vehicles. It was found that 79% were dissatisfied with their current service experience. Express Service kiosk answers customer frustration as 95% already use kiosks in their daily lives and 86% say they would use Express Service to enhance their servicing experience. This has shown us that dealerships transitioning to Express Service will be hassle-free, as customers already understand kiosk usage.A brilliant idea and 30+ years of experience in the technology industry, owners Simon House and Nathan MacKenzie have created the perfect solution for customers with modern expectations. We will help customers and dealerships drive this higher standard of automotive service with Express Service.Be one of the first to bring the future of the automotive service department to your dealerships and we work with you to customize every kiosk to fit your brand and systems. Book an online demo with us to discuss a partnership with Express Service today.



