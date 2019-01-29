DOSE CANDLES LAUNCHES LUXURY FRAGRANCED CANDLE LINE AIMED AT MILLENNIALS

NEW YORK, LONDON, January 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOSE Candles Launches Luxury Fragranced Candle Line Aimed at MillennialsWhile many other luxury candle lines evoke the past and provide a sense of nostalgia, DOSE Candles has launched into the market with a bold, fashion-forward new concept, focusing on daily self-care, purpose and rituals. The brand’s initial collection include its flagship AM and PM lines conceived for daily morning and evening care targeting well-being and motivation.“We designed DOSE candles to help our customers better prepare themselves to face many of the common day-to-day challenges posed by today’s fast paced world. For example, prior to an important meeting it’s helpful to burn black currant, which has shown to improve focus” said Lisa Merkatz and Jenise Wilson, DOSE Candles’ co-founders. “The DOSE Tunnel Vision|Black Currant candle was conceived for this very purpose of providing clarity and concentration,” continued Merkatz and Wilson.The DOSE Logo, which was partially inspired by contemporary art, contains a beautifully stylized capsule with brightly colored dots of “fragrance” pouring out. Both the DOSE Logo and the DOSE Brand represent the “DOSE” of self-care that one receives upon lighting a DOSE Candle. With product names such as Tunnel Vision, Dead Man’s Float, Hedonism and OverDose, each scent has been curated to give customers the fix they need to: relieve anxiety, improve focus, ignite passion, promote restful sleep, and restore balance.The Company’s Website and Instagram , contain stunning imagery showing the brand’s millennial audience taking in the luxury of DOSE candles and using the various products for their intended purposes. With inspirational tag lines such as “Toss Away the Cares of the Day and Get Calmatose” (Cashmere Candle), “Fire Up and Show Them What You Got” (Wild Fig Candle), “Assume the Position of the Dead Man’s Float” (Sea Salt & Oakmoss Candle) and “You’re the Queen of Your Castle - Please Yourself” (Velvet Rose & Oud Candle), the typical candle buyer is sure to stop and take notice of these delightful, purposeful scents. DOSE Candles’ whimsical, yet elegant, packaging and jars will also appeal to the fashion and arts crowd who may yearn for a striking, yet affordable, piece to spruce up their home or office environment.Beginning today, the Company’s 7.7 oz Standard AM / PM Candles ($48) and stunning 11 oz Overdose ($68) are available exclusively on the Company website at dosecandles.com , and will launch in select retail boutiques throughout the United States, London and Hong Kong this coming Spring.About Dose Candles LLCDOSE is a NYC + London based home fragrance brand founded in 2018 by Lisa Merkatz and Jenise Wilson. The Company’s DOSE Candle line features bold, fashion-forward candles and accessories that bring fragrance and beauty to the everyday rituals of life. For press and customer inquiries, please contact customerservice@dosecandles.com or visit the website at dosecandles.com



