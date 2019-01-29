Statement by the Managing Director on the Independent Evaluation Office Report on the IMF Financial Surveillance
Publication Date:
January 29, 2019
Electronic Access:
Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The IEO report provides a welcome opportunity to reflect on the IMF’s initiatives to expand and deepen its financial surveillance work in response to the Global Financial Crisis, which were made explicit in the 2012 Integrated Surveillance Decision and the 2012 Financial Surveillance Strategy. Reflecting its macroeconomic and financial expertise, global membership and governance, the IMF is well placed to make members aware of global financial stability risks while advising them on policies tailored to their circumstances.
Series:
Policy Papers
Subject:
Financial sector surveillance Independent Evaluation Office Surveillance
English
Publication Date:
January 14, 2019
Price:
Free
