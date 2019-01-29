FOODThink Introduces Healthy Ready To Eat Snacks

With the vision to introduce healthy and nutritious products, FOODThink is launching Ready To Eat Snack to its existing products segment.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Siddhant Gupta, the founder of FOODThink is a foodie by chance and connoisseur by choice. He always desired to be part of growing food industry and thus decided to join the family business in flour milling. FOODThink is a food brand launched by Sahuwala Group.

The need for snack choices is increasing and to meet the customer’s need FOODThink is all set to launch its new products of Ready To Eat snacks:

• Toasted Wheat Germ- Masala

• Toasted Wheat Germ- Peri Peri

• Toasted Wheat Germ- Coconut

With this launch, FOODThink is providing a healthy ready to eat snack option perfect for in-between meals.

Many people are still unaware of what wheat germ is.

Wheat germ contains vitamin and mineral rich part of the wheat kernel which makes it nutritional diet food. Unfortunately, this kernel, which includes the wheat germ, is tragically separated during the refining of whole wheat grains to white flour because removing it makes it easier for food production companies to keep wheat in storage for a longer time period. FOODThink launched its toasted wheat germ product keeping in mind its nutritional values which people are missing in their day to day diet. Wheat germ can be used in smoothies, in desserts, in breakfast or as a seasoning on any of your likable dish.

FOODThink is also now offering Toasted Wheat germ ready to eat snacks with 3 flavors to choose from:

Toasted Wheat Germ- Masala

The ready to eat toasted wheat germ masala flavor brings the traditional flavors of Indian spices. It carries the right blend of handpicked spices which will be hard to resist. Make munching more satisfying with high protein wheat germ any time of the day.

Toasted Wheat Germ- Peri Peri

The strong and aromatic spice with toasted wheat germ is all new. Peri-peri toasted wheat germ is a crispy and spicy delight. It is a perfect snack to spice up your taste buds and keep wanting more.

Toasted Wheat Germ- Coconut

FOODThink has also added the coconut flavor to its Toasted Wheat Germ range. A ready to eat snack that is slow roasted for a nutty crunch and perfect blend of rich and soft coconut feel. It is a snack when you are on the go. FOODThink’s Toasted wheat germ coconut flavor provides you with sweet deliciousness and nutritional benefits.

Customers are always in search of grab and go items and the growth of healthy snacking can’t be ignored. The manufacturers are responding to these demands and are offering healthy, delicious and most importantly guilt free products. Meeting the balance of nutrients as well as taste is important in the market.

FOODThink is ready to hit the market with its new products.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.