Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia : 2018 Article IV Consultation; Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. European Dept.
Publication Date:
January 29, 2019
Electronic Access:
Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
More than twelve years after achieving candidate status, FYR Macedonia’s prospects for opening accession negotiations with the European Union are looking hopeful for the first time. The end of the political crisis has revived structural reforms, but investment is yet to gain a strong footing amid lingering uncertainties. Structural policies should focus on addressing longstanding weaknesses in the labor market, judiciary, and public administration to boost productivity and achieve faster income convergence. Macroeconomic policies should support this goal by rebuilding buffers and maintaining financial stability.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/32
English
Publication Date:
January 29, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781484396704/1934-7685
Stock No:
1MKDEA2019001
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
83
