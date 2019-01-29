There were 365 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,895 in the last 365 days.

Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia : 2018 Article IV Consultation; Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. European Dept.

Publication Date:

January 29, 2019

Electronic Access:

Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

More than twelve years after achieving candidate status, FYR Macedonia’s prospects for opening accession negotiations with the European Union are looking hopeful for the first time. The end of the political crisis has revived structural reforms, but investment is yet to gain a strong footing amid lingering uncertainties. Structural policies should focus on addressing longstanding weaknesses in the labor market, judiciary, and public administration to boost productivity and achieve faster income convergence. Macroeconomic policies should support this goal by rebuilding buffers and maintaining financial stability.

Series:

Country Report No. 19/32

English

Publication Date:

January 29, 2019

ISBN/ISSN:

9781484396704/1934-7685

Stock No:

1MKDEA2019001

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

83

