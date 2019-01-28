There were 18 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,541 in the last 365 days.

Readout of Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan’s Meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

Acting Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Charles E. Summers Jr. provided the following readout: 

Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg today at the Pentagon to reaffirm U.S. commitment to NATO, our Article 5 obligations, and transatlantic security ahead of the February Defense Ministerial.

The leaders discussed a broad range of defense issues, including burden sharing, NATO force readiness, the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, and Russia’s ongoing violation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. They agreed to continue working together in consultation with NATO Allies to implement plans made at the July 2018 Summit.

Secretary Shanahan thanked Secretary General Stoltenberg for his leadership and progress toward ensuring more equitable contributions to collective security.

