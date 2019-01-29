Colorado Women's Hall of Fame and Women of Denver Join Forces

Join CWHF, WOD and Colorado Center for Women's History at this event Learn from the experiences of Great Colorado Women

CWHF & the Women of Denver (WOD) kick off new partnership during National Mentoring Month by hosting Mentors & Role Models: Diverse Pathways to Success, Jan 31.

The challenge CWHF has is the need to diversify our reach to include and engage younger generations.We want to reach the next-GEN woman with fresh perspectives, roles and impact of Colorado women.” — Beth Barela, CWHF Board Chair

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, January 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame (CWHF) and the Women of Denver (WOD) network have entered into a partnership to broaden the reach of both organizations in educating and inspiring Colorado women of all ages. The partnership will support brand awareness building and community outreach for both.

“One of the challenges CWHF has as an established organization with a solid following of both men and women, is the need to diversify our reach to include and engage younger generations,” says Beth Barela, CWHF board chair. “Women of Denver is one of the most diverse, active and progressive organizations in Denver with a solid following of next generation women bringing fresh perspectives about the roles and impact of Colorado women making a difference.”

To kick off the partnership, CWHF and WOD, along with the Colorado Center for Women’s History, are hosting an evening with a multigenerational panel of CWHF inductees and WOD founder Krystal Covington as panel moderator. The event, “Mentors & Role Models: Diverse Pathways to Success,” focuses on the importance of both mentors and role models along the career-life continuum and celebrates January as National Mentoring Month.he event will be held on Thursday, January 31st from 6:00-8:30pm at Women in Kind, located at 3899 Jackson St, Denver, CO 80205. Doors will open at 6pm; the program begins at 6:30pm. Register for tickets at

www.cogreatwomen.org. Seating is limited.

I’m excited to moderate this special kickoff panel event and showcase some of Denver’s most well-known

mentors,” says WOD’s Covington. “Mentors are an important part of the journey to success in both career and

life, and the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame is a premier resource for modeling mentorship by elevating women who make an impact. I’m thrilled to partner with an organization that supports the elevation of women and eager to put our ideas into action.”

Panelists include:

Krystal Covington, panel moderator, founded Women of Denver in 2014 to connect and inspire 100,000

women through educational events and dynamic thought leadership, so they can acquire knowledge

and confidence to earn their worth.

Juana Bordas is president of Lideramos,The National Latino Leadership Alliance, working in developing leadership programs across the country, helping women and people of color empower themselves and their communities. She is the author of two books on diverse leadership which have both been acknowledged for their excellence “The Power of Latino Leadership” and “Salsa, Soul, and Spirit: Leadership for a Multicultural Age.” Bordas was inducted into CWHF in 1997.

Gerie Grimes, CEO and president of the Hope Center and community advocate for quality education for children in their early years regardless of level of capability, race, or how society has labeled them. Grimes was inducted into CWHF in 2018.

Ding-Wen Hsu is a business executive and community leader with a tireless commitment to presenting Asian culture and highlighting the deep traditions of Colorado’s Asian population. She was inducted in 2010.

Gail Schoettler was the first woman to be both Colorado’s Lt. Governor (elected in 1994) and State Treasurer (from 1987 to 1994). She ran for governor in 1998 and lost by 5000 votes, leading her to found Women Electing Women, a national alliance of women who financially support women running for Governor and U.S. Senate.

Also she was appointed by President Clinton as U.S. ambassador to negotiate a global treaty with 189 nations on the use of radio spectrum for all commercial, civil and military purposes. Schoettler was inducted in 2018.

Key takeaways:

● Understand the meaning and purpose of mentoring and how being a mentor differs from being a role model.

● Discover the economic and inspirational power of mentorship.

● Learn how to build and maintain effective mentor relationships.

This event is Ideal for:

● Experienced leaders with the desire to "give back," by becoming a mentor.

● Young professionals who want to create mentor relationships with leaders they admire.

● Experienced "mentees," who love to share their experiences with building and maintaining great relationships that lead to valuable results.

About the Colorado Women's Hall of Fame:

The Colorado Women's Hall of Fame was created to recognize, honor and preserve the contributions of trailblazing Colorado women. Both historical and contemporary women have shared foresight, vision and accomplishment, but lacked a forum for recognition. Since 1985, the Hall has inducted 152 extraordinary women who have been outstanding in their field, elevated the status of women, helped open new frontiers for women or inspired others by their example. Inductees include scientists, teachers, social activists, philanthropists, authors, business leaders, elected officials and more.

To learn more about inductees, visit: http://www.cogreatwomen.org/inductees/women-in-the-hall/ Stay in touch via Facebook: www.facebook.com/cogreatwomen, the LinkedIn group: Colorado Follow CWHF on Twitter @ColoradoWHF.

About Women of Denver:

Women of Denver (WOD) is the most diverse and active women's organization in Denver. With over 40 events per year their dynamic network helps women increase their business acumen, sharpen leadership skills and connect with other high-achieving women. WOD’s mission is to connect and inspire 100,000 women through their educational events and progressive thought-leadership, so they can acquire the knowledge and confidence to earn their worth. Learn more at www.thewomenofdenver.com



