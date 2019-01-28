Hoyer Statement on the Congressional Budget Office's Budget and Economic Outlook

“Today’s CBO outlook shows the American people what is already evident: Donald Trump will go down in history as the worst president in terms of fiscal irresponsibility. With projected deficits averaging $1.2 trillion over the next decade, spurred higher by unpaid-for tax cuts for the wealthiest and spiraling interest payments on the debt that will surpass our defense budget in five short years, there is no question that unified Republican control of the government under the Trump administration over the last two years was an unmitigated fiscal disaster for our children and grandchildren.

“In retaking the Majority, House Democrats are working to invest in creating jobs and expanding economic opportunity. We will do so in a way that looks not just to the near term but to the long term as well so as not to impede future generations’ ability to afford the investments that they will need to make.”