Hoyer Statement on CBO's Economic Impact Report on Costs of the Trump Shutdown

“Today’s CBO estimate confirms what we already know: shutting down the government is a failed policy that harms our country and our people. The fact that the five-week Trump-McConnell shutdown directly cost our economy at least $11 billion in GDP should give President Trump and Congressional Republicans pause before they consider shutting down government again. This shutdown harmed federal employees and their families, small businesses who lost customers, and millions of Americans who couldn’t access government services. I strongly urge President Trump and Congressional Republicans to work with Democrats in good faith over the next three weeks to responsibly fund government and prevent another costly shutdown.”