Allentown Charter School EEACS Offering 20+ Extracurricular Activities

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown , celebrated for its unique and innovative business education curriculum, also offers students exciting opportunities outside of the classroom. The Lehigh Valley charter school offers over 20 extracurricular activities and clubs for students in elementary, middle, and high school.There are both athletic and academic clubs and after-school activities available. Elementary schoolers can participate in Boy Scouts, Drama Club, Chess Club, Choir Club, and Homework Club. Meanwhile, middle school students can participate in Book Club, Health & Fitness Club, Art Club, Homework Club, Raptor Rally Car Club, Basketball Club, and Drama Club. Finally, high schoolers can join Cosmetology Club, Yearbook Club, Journalism Club, Environmental, Science Club, Health & Fitness Club, Drama Club, Wrestling Club, and Basketball Club.“These activities give students the opportunity to find their passion, build their skills, interact with their friends, and become well-rounded students and young adults,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of EEACS.To learn more about the activities available to students, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/student-life/extracurriculars/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

