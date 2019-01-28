MENTIS Highlights 2018 Growth and Achievements

MENTIS Software, the pioneer in data and enterprise data security products, wraps up the year by recapping the growth, wins, and achievements of 2018.

Our product road-map is focused on future challenges, and we will continue to pioneer while maintaining our focus on providing our clients with outstanding customer experience.” — Rajesh Parthasarathy, Founder and CEO

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MENTIS closes another year of innovation and progress in the data security market:• Product update: From its first customer adoption in 2004, the MENTIS platform has continually evolved to stay ahead of the security threat landscape. The company’s commitment to innovation remains a driving force, and the pace of innovation at MENTIS accelerated in 2018, with four product releases (the highest so far in a year). Highlights are significant enhancements in discovery and masking, and a new web proxy-based approach for dynamic data masking for cloud applications.• Organization update: MENTIS continued to gear up to support its growing customer roster and as a further investment in the ability to innovate. Headcount more than doubled in 2018, with the majority of new hires on the technical staff in the development, testing, customer success, and support functions.• Customer wins and deployment: MENTIS continues to be the best technology platform for customers with complex environments and complicated use cases from the need to meet compliance requirements to initiatives to resolve the conflict between data security with business needs. This was reinforced in 2018 with successful customer wins and deployments in a top Swiss bank, a top bank in the Dominican Republic, a top credit rating agency, a Fortune 500 medical technology company, a top Fortune 500 HR services firm and an Ivy League university in New York. MENTIS demonstrated new use cases and capabilities in IBM Mainframe, on-premise applications like JD Edwards, Actimize, Big data platforms like Greenplum, and cloud applications in AWS and SaaS environments.• Market recognition: MENTIS was well recognized in 10 research notes published by Gartner. The UK-based analyst firm, Bloor Research, featured MENTIS in four independent research notes, while DBTA nominated MENTIS to be in “DBTA 100 2018 - The Companies That Matter Most in Data.”“I am proud of MENTIS’ accomplishments this year and can say that it is because of our constant focus on innovation and solving customer challenges in data security,” said Rajesh Parthasarathy, founder and CEO of MENTIS. “Our product roadmap is focused on future challenges, and we will continue to pioneer while maintaining our focus on providing our clients with outstanding customer experience.”Suresh Sundaram, Executive Director at MENTIS, added, “Thanks to the support of all the stakeholders, MENTIS has closed its most successful year ever in terms of revenue, customer wins, successful deployments, and analyst recognitions. We are excited to head into 2019 and build on the momentum and clear market need for an integrated, scalable, and flexible data security solution that delivers the needed controls, compliance capabilities, and business value.”Founded in 2004, MENTIS was one of the first companies in a new data security market. Guided by a visionary founder with a deep grounding in both business and technology, MENTIS immediately began to innovate and has never since stopped. Known for its responsiveness to the moving target that is risk and compliance, MENTIS continues to bring powerful products to the market, the result of the company’s deep analysis of new trends in risk, and collaboration with its customers to assess and weigh their current challenges.The MENTIS platform comprises a comprehensive solution that protects sensitive data along its lifecycle in the customer’s systems. Products provide capabilities from discovery, masking, and monitoring to data retirement. Engineered with a unique, scalable architecture and built-in separation of duties, MENTIS is the solution of choice to deliver comprehensive, consistent, and reliable data and application security across data sources (mainframe, relational databases, unstructured data, big data, on-premise, and cloud).MENTIS helps protects the data of some of the most iconic industries and institutions in the world. Its customer roster includes internet commerce pioneers and national airlines; higher education institutions ranging from the Ivy League to Land Grant schools; international industrial behemoths and retail giants; and global enterprises in the highly regulated financial services and healthcare industries.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.