Hoyer Statement on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

“Today marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day, set aside by the nations of the world to reflect on the horrors of the Nazis’ program of genocide against Jews, Poles, Roma, LGBT people, and others, which led to the murder of 11 million innocent civilians between 1933 and 1945. It is important to remember that genocide did not begin with concentration camps or death squads. It started with words, bigotry, and violent acts whipped up by far-right nationalists who saw social division as their means of securing political control.

“Today, as we remember the consequences of that phenomenon in the millions of lives taken and communities destroyed, let us not forget how hatred was spread and doubt was sown in democratic institutions that ensure equal protection for all under the law. We must learn from history and confront these new challenges with the wisdom of hindsight. America must always stand for equal justice and the protection of vulnerable minorities, without exception. This work begins and ends with every individual citizen, to whom our democracy ultimately assigns the responsibility of rejecting anti-Semitism, xenophobia, and racism in any form.”