College Hockey Family Advisor Opens

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, January 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleaseJanuary 23, 2019 - Winnipeg, MB: A new company that helps hockey players move on to the next stage of their career officially launched today. College Hockey Family Advisor offers both male and female hockey players assistance in taking their hockey career to the next level in the National College Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 or 3 ice hockey.“College Hockey Family Advisor (CHFA) is a first of its kind with a truly global presence,” said owner Darryl Wolski. “While we already have advisors in a number of different countries, we will be expanding later this year into five or six more.”CHFA has launched with advisors in 10 countries and 28 cities around the world. This includes China, Sweden, Latvia, Germany, Russia, United States of America (USA), Ukraine, Slovakia, Czech Republic, as well as Canada.The advisors have vast experience and knowledge in the world of hockey and will help families to make informed decisions. Former North Dakota Fighting Sioux player, Darcy Zajac and Quinnipiac forward, Brandon Wong are both part of the advisory team. The company is also pleased to have USA President Frank Banham, who played on several National Hockey League (NHL) and European teams, taking on the role of an advisor.CHFA will help to answer difficult questions, as well as inform and educate the players and their families on the process of playing college hockey in the NCAA.“We will help to get them from point a to point b and clear up any confusion they may have,” said Wolski.College Hockey Family Advisor is owned and operated by 2112 Hockey Group based in Brandon, Manitoba Canada.-30-For more information:Darryl WolskiCell: 204.573.8080Email: dwolski@collegehockeyfamilyadvisor.comWeb: www.collegehockeyfamilyadvisor.com Twitter: chfahockeyFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/collegehockeyfamilyadvisor



