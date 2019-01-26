Madison Elizabeth Co. Releases In the Air Collection

New winter stationery line in the wedding and baby industry with it’s first line of Save the Date, Bridal and Baby Shower invitations.

Make it Unforgettable” — Linda Barutha

PLOVER, WI, US, January 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designer Linda Barutha from Madison Elizabeth Co. is releasing the brand new In the Air Collection, and each product will be individually made by the designer herself. The In the Air Collection will be released on February 1, 2019.Madison Elizabeth Co. is known for helping handmade business owners and event planners so they can “make it unforgettable”.Thus, for the first time, Linda Barutha has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular digital wreaths for sticker applications, in addition to filling the needs of her wedding and event planners with all new Save the Date, Bridal Shower and Baby Shower Invitations. The new In the Air Collection is scheduled to go live on 2/1/19.The collection will be exclusively sold on the website MadisonElizabethCo .com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.The new stationery line is designed to showcase elegance with trendy colors that make brides and moms-to-be feel as though they were the true princess in the room.Several products come in coral and rustic options to capitalize on today’s trends.Her collection also includes a series of Thank you cards that compliment the invitations.In the Air Collection ranges in price from $10 to $85.About Madison Elizabeth Co.Linda Barutha started designing Labels and Stationery after she was faced with a very real problem. Handmade sellers need to put quality packaging into their sales in order to make their sale unforgettable. Linda’s products started gaining notoriety amongst the handmade business industry due to her quality, excellent customer service and fast shipping.MadisonElizabethCo.com



