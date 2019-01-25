THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JANUARY 25, 2019

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210 MONDAY, JANUARY 28, 2019 On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m. Suspensions (3 bills) H.R. 624 – Promoting Transparent Standards for Corporate Insiders Act (Rep. Waters – Financial Services) H.R. 502 – FIND Trafficking Act (Rep. Vargas – Financial Services) H.R. 56 – Financial Technology Protection Act (Rep. Budd – Financial Services) TUESDAY, JANUARY 29, 2019 On Tuesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. Suspensions (7 bills) H.R. 424 – Department of Homeland Security Clearance Management and Administration Act (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security) H.R. 495 – FIRST State and Local Law Enforcement Act (Rep. Jackson-Lee – Homeland Security) H.R. 428 – Homeland Security Assessment of Terrorists’ Use of Virtual Currencies Act (Rep. Rice (NY) – Homeland Security) H.R. 449 – Pathways to Improving Homeland Security at the Local Level Act (Rep. Demings – Homeland Security) H.R. 504 – DHS Field Engagement Accountability Act (Rep. Bacon – Homeland Security) H.R. 769 – Counterterrorism Advisory Board Act of 2019 (Rep. Katko – Homeland Security) H.Res. 77 – Expressing the sense of Congress that financial institutions and other companies should work proactively with their customers affected by the shutdown of the Federal Government who may be facing short-term financial hardship and long-term damage to their creditworthiness through no fault of their own (Rep. Waters – Financial Services) WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 30, 2019 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK On Wednesday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m. On Thursday and Friday, no votes are expected in the House. H.R. 790 – Federal Civilian Workforce Pay Raise Fairness Act of 2019 (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform) (Subject to a Rule) Additional Legislative Items Are Possible