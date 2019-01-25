Federal Reserve Board appoints Stacey M. Tevlin as director of the Division of Research and Statistics

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced the appointment of Stacey M. Tevlin as director of the Division of Research and Statistics, effective February 4. Tevlin, currently an associate director of the division, will succeed David W. Wilcox, who recently retired as director of the division after 30 years of service with the Federal Reserve Board.

As director of the division, Tevlin will oversee economic analysis, forecasting, and research related to the domestic economy and financial markets, several major economic measurement programs such as Industrial Production and the Survey of Consumer Finances, and research and analysis in support of the Federal Reserve's financial stability, supervision, and regulatory activities. She will also be responsible for briefing the Federal Open Market Committee on the outlook for the U.S. economy.

"Stacey brings many years of leadership and research experience, a keen understanding of the U.S. economy, and extensive public service at the Federal Reserve to the position of division director," said Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome H. Powell.

Tevlin started at the Board in 1995 as an economist in the Division of Monetary Affairs and held a number of positions in the Division of Research and Statistics leading teams of economists helping to produce the staff's forecast of the U.S. economy. From 2014 to 2016, she also served as special adviser to then-Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer. Tevlin's research has focused on business investment and the macro economy.

Tevlin received her B.A. in economics from Northwestern University in 1990 and her Ph.D. in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1995.