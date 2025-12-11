Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Banco BTG Pactual S.A., its parent holding companies, and subsidiary, BTG Pactual Bancorp, LLC

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced its approval of the application by Banco BTG Pactual S.A., of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, its parent holding companies, and subsidiary, BTG Pactual Bancorp, LLC, of New York, New York, to acquire M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, of New York, New York.

