Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Banco BTG Pactual S.A., its parent holding companies, and subsidiary, BTG Pactual Bancorp, LLC
December 11, 2025
For release at 5:00 p.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced its approval of the application by Banco BTG Pactual S.A., of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, its parent holding companies, and subsidiary, BTG Pactual Bancorp, LLC, of New York, New York, to acquire M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, of New York, New York.
