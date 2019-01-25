Hoyer Statement on the Indictment of Roger Stone

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the indictment of President Trump's associate Roger Stone: “It is deeply concerning the extent to which our elections appear to have been influenced by foreign actors who were in communication with close associates of the President. The American people deserve to know the full extent of what transpired.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.