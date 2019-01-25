Hoyer Statement on Air Traffic Delays

“The Trump-McConnell shutdown is not a game and has real-world consequences to our economy and the well-being of millions of Americans. Given reports that the FAA is delaying flights at major airports as a result of Air Traffic Control staffing shortages, no one can ignore the far-reaching effects of Republicans’ dangerous and failed strategy of shutting down the government in order to demand taxpayer funding for an expensive, ineffective border wall. If this shutdown does not end immediately, the harmful impact will continue to grow. I continue to urge the President and Senate Republican Leader McConnell to reopen government now and allow federal employees to go back to work serving the American people and collecting the paychecks they have earned.”