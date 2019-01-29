Vincentric Announces 2019 Best Value in America Awards: Toyota leads with seven awards; Audi and Honda each win four

Toyota, Honda, Audi, Land Rover, and Ram win Best Value Brand awards and 12 other manufactures earned model-level awards.

BINGHAM FARMS, MICHIGAN, USA, January 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vincentric LLC announced its 15th annual Best Value in America Awards™ today, with Toyota winning with six model-level awards along with the Best SUV/Crossover/Van brand award. Strong performances were also delivered by Audi and Honda with three model-level awards each, helping Audi earn the brand award for Best Value Luxury Car while Honda took the Best Value Passenger Car brand. The top-performing Truck brand was Ram, helped by award-winning performance from its heavy-duty pickups while Land Rover won the Luxury SUV/Crossover brand award.

Other brands with multiple winning model-level awards included Lexus, Infiniti, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen. Rounding out the brands with winning vehicles were BMW, Ford, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Mitsubishi, and Subaru with one award-winning model each.

The 2019 Vincentric Best Value in America Awards™ had numerous repeat winners, with notable performances by the Toyota Tacoma - winning for the 15th year in a row, the Ford F-150 which earned the Best Value Full-Size ½-Ton Pickup award for a 7th time, and the Jeep Wrangler, which won the Compact SUV/Crossover segment for the 5th time.

“Purchasing a new vehicle is a large investment, so acquiring a vehicle that delivers high value is a sound financial strategy,” said Vincentric President David Wurster. “By analyzing all of the costs that occur when owning a vehicle, we’re able to provide unique insight to help buyers find a vehicle that meets their needs while also providing award-winning value.”

Vincentric measures cost-of-ownership using eight different cost factors: depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs. Using a statistical model, Vincentric identified the Best Value in America winners by measuring which vehicles had lower than expected ownership costs given their market segment and price. Over 3,000 vehicle configurations were evaluated in all 50 states plus D.C. using a range of annual mileage intervals and insurance profiles.

Further information regarding all of the winners of the Vincentric Best Value in America Awards™ for the 2019 model year and the Vincentric methodology is available at www.vincentric.com.

ABOUT VINCENTRIC

Vincentric provides data, knowledge, and insight to the automotive industry by identifying and applying the many aspects of automotive value. Vincentric data is used by organizations including Mercedes-Benz, AAA, Toyota, NADA Guides, Business Fleet Magazine, Nissan, and many others as a means of providing automotive insight to their clientele. Vincentric, LLC is a privately held automotive data compilation and analysis firm headquartered in Bingham Farms, Michigan.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.