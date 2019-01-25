Satur Farms’ Recall of Baby Spinach Affects Prepared Food Items from Whole Foods Market Stores in Eight States
In response to a recall by Satur Farms, Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling various prepared foods items in eight states containing baby spinach because of a potential contamination of Salmonella.
Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
The affected products, including salads, pizza, sandwiches and wraps, were sold at stores in Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. No illnesses have been reported at this time.
Affected products are labeled with a Whole Foods Market scale label and can be identified by the following information. Additionally, consumers who purchased items containing baby spinach from the salad bars or hot bars at Whole Foods Market locations in these states should discard items purchased through January 23, 2019.
|Product
|Product Code (begins with)
|Sell by Date
|Affected States
|Chicken Florentine Panini
|0265249
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Golden Beet & Tangerine Salad
|0276651
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Locavore Cheese Steak Wrap
|0288833
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Mediterranean Stuffed Salmon
|0276640
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Quinoa with Dark Leafy Greens
|0276652
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Roasted Vegetables Panini
|0286668
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Salad Spring Berry Power
|0261702
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Smoked Turkey with Apple & Cheddar Sandwich
|0289436
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Spinach and Vegetable Quinoa Salad
|0287410
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Spinach Ravioli Salad with Lemon, Tomato, and Parmesan CC
|0262216
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Strawberry Balsamic Quinoa CC
|0226215
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Tofu Shawarma Wrap
|0225938
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich (Turkado Sandwich)
|0268506
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Turkey with Spinach & Feta Sandwich
|0278131
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Vegan Spinach Almond Ricotta Pizza
|0289927
|1/26/2019
|CT, MA, ME, NH, RI
|Chicken Cordon Blue Panini
|0236489
|1/24/2019
|CT, NJ, NY
|New England Cranberry Turkey Sandwich
|0236543
|1/24/2019
|CT, NJ, NY
|Paleo Mediterranean Tuna Salad
|0278786
|1/27/2019
|CT, NJ, NY
|Spinach, Sauteed with Garlic CC
|0262208
|1/27/2019
|CT, NJ, NY
|Avocado Dragon Ball Bowl
|0239999
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Bistro Pasta Salad
|0270265
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Breakfast Sandwich Platter
|0289062
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Chicken Enchiladas Dinner
|0268015
|1/28/2019
|FL
|Cilantro & Lime Chicken Burrito
|0270878
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Coconut Kiwi Butter Bowl
|0251413
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Egg White & Spinach Breakfast
|0276983
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Egg White Burrito
|0276829
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Eggplant Rolantini
|0270871
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Focaccia Vegetable Pesto Sandwich
|0260646
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Goat Cheese Salad With Mandarin Orange & Candied Cashews
|0272681
|1/27/2019
|FL
|I Yam What I Yam Bowl
|0251986
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Large Brasserie Cheese Goat Salad
|0272680
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Large Goat Cheese Green Salad
|0289143
|1/28/2019
|FL
|Large Spinach & Mushroom Salad
|0272061
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Maple Glazed Acorn Squash
|0284071
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Mesclun Mix With Candied Pecans & Sun Dried Cranberries
|0272093
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Mesclun Mix With Candied Pecans & SunDried Cranberries
|0272788
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Mustard Crusted Salmon
|0271328
|1/28/2019
|FL
|My Big Fat Greek Pizza
|0270663
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Orange Lentil Vegetable Egg Bowl
|0251625
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Pizza Il Mediterraneo
|0229250
|1/24/2019
|FL
|Salad Golden Beets Tangerine
|0271078
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Sandwich Baguette Chicken Saltimbocca
|0237929
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Sandwich Baguette Turkey Brie
|0237933
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Sandwich Ham Olive Sliced
|0236398
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Serbian Ajvar Vegetable Club
|0220041
|1/28/2019
|FL
|Small Spinach & Mushroom Salad
|0272793
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Smoked Mozzarella Pasta
|0225081
|1/28/2019
|FL
|Spinach Artichoke Bleus Pizza
|0271388
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Spinach Gorgonzola Salad
|0267982
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Spinach Strawberry Goat Cheese Salad
|0260136
|1/28/2019
|FL
|Spinach Walnut Bleus Pizza
|0271331
|1/26/2019
|FL
|Vegetable Pesto Focaccia
|0244952
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Vegetable Pesto Focaccia Sandwich
|0244953
|1/27/2019
|FL
|Watermelon Garbanzo Vegetable Bowl
|0251968
|1/27/2019
|FL
Customers who purchased these products can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.
